Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Silky SKIMS Bikini Top & Matching Shorts For Kim’s Pajama Campaign

Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian revealed she’s ‘ready for action’ when showing off different gorgeous looks in SKIMS wear on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, was a pretty sight to see and a supportive sister in her latest social media photos! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared two new Instagram posts that showed her showing off two different looks for Kim Kardashian‘s latest SKIMS campaign and they were amazing. In the first one, which she posted on Mar. 20, she wore a silky brown bikini top under a matching long-sleeved opened button down pajama top and shorts from the Jacquard collection. She topped off the look with sparkly silver and pink shoes.

The beauty also had her long wavy locks down and parted in the middle in the snapshots and had on a choker necklace that spelled out “KOURT”, and flattering makeup, which included pink eyeshadow. She smiled while standing in front of the corner of a white wall that had multiple headshots of other beauties wearing different shades of makeup and flaunted various poses. A couple were over-the-shoulder poses and in another, she had one leg placed over the other while with her arms at her sides.

“Which Kourt?” she captioned the post.

In the second post, which she shared on Mar. 21, she was wearing a white silky bikini top and matching pants that tied at the top. She also wore a silver choker necklace and rocked makeup that was similar to her previous photos. The mother-of-three sat in a makeup chair while being touched up in the pics and showed off different facial expressions, including one in which she was sticking out her tongue.

“ready for action,” she captioned the second post.

Kourtney’s latest pics come after she turned heads in a sexually explicit shirt while enjoying a romantic date night with boyfriend Travis Barker, 45. The cute couple visited Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA on the night of Mar. 19 and both wore black and white outfits. Kourtney’s white shirt was worn under a long black coat and she also had black shorts on with leather pants that were cut out at the thighs while Travis went with a white graphic T-shirt under a black jacket and black pants.

The oldest KarJenner sister is known for often wearing stylish and memorable looks so her latest pics and outing are not too surprising. We look forward to seeing what else she shows off in the future!