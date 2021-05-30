Kim Kardashian: What It Would Take For Her To Call Off Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian’s ‘door for reconciliation’ with estranged husband Kanye West was ‘open’ after she filed for divorce in Feb. and she still thinks ‘conversations’ with him is possible if certain things happen in the future.

Kim Kardashian, 40, is never saying never when it comes to her marriage to Kanye West, 43. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is “moving on with her life” after filing for divorce from the rapper in Feb., but it turns out she’s still “open” to them possibly getting back together in the future “if he changes” and wants to “put in the work.”

“ Kim ‘s door for reconciliation with Kanye was open even after filing for divorce, but as of now they still are barely communicating,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “ Kim always says ‘never say never’, but she’s moving on with her life. If he changes and wanted to put in the work with her, she’d probably be open to conversations, but that isn’t happening right now.”

“She feels she gave Kanye many opportunities to work on the marriage and they ultimately grew apart,” the source continued. “She will always love him and he will always love her and they don’t just say that, they mean that, but the marriage wasn’t working for Kim . She didn’t want a divorce but felt she had no choice. She’s in a much different head space than she was when she filed.”

Psalm, 2, would have celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on May 24, but the two have been separated since the divorce filing and he’s been spending a lot of time at his Wyoming ranch while she’s been in the Calabasas, CA area. Neither have spoken publicly about the split yet but court documents confirm they’re both seeking Kim and Kanye, who share four children together, including North , 7, Saint , 5, Chicago , 3, and, 2, would have celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on May 24, but the two have been separated since the divorce filing and he’s been spending a lot of time at his Wyoming ranch while she’s been in the Calabasas, CA area. Neither have spoken publicly about the split yet but court documents confirm they’re both seeking joint custody of the children.

“The kids are adjusting just fine,” the insider shared. “ Kim has them on a routine and is so hands on and present. Nobody knows really when they see Kanye because they keep it so private, but they do see their dad often.”