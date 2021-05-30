Exclusive

Kim Kardashian: What It Would Take For Her To Call Off Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye WestVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend a basketball game between The Los Angeles Lakers Vs the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside Courtney Cox and Jennifer Meyer at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5140011 130120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West chow down on fries and chicken Tenders as the attend a basketball game between The Los Angeles Lakers Vs the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5140021 130120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Its date night for Kim and Kanye West and on the menu is Cafe Habana! The married couple looks smitten as they head into the restaurant both rocking all-black outfits! Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 31 AUGUST 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
and

Kim Kardashian’s ‘door for reconciliation’ with estranged husband Kanye West was ‘open’ after she filed for divorce in Feb. and she still thinks ‘conversations’ with him is possible if certain things happen in the future.

Kim Kardashian, 40, is never saying never when it comes to her marriage to Kanye West, 43. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is “moving on with her life” after filing for divorce from the rapper in Feb., but it turns out she’s still “open” to them possibly getting back together in the future “if he changes” and wants to “put in the work.”

Kim‘s door for reconciliation with Kanye was open even after filing for divorce, but as of now they still are barely communicating,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.Kim always says ‘never say never’, but she’s moving on with her life. If he changes and wanted to put in the work with her, she’d probably be open to conversations, but that isn’t happening right now.”
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in Feb. (SplashNews)
“She feels she gave Kanye many opportunities to work on the marriage and they ultimately grew apart,” the source continued. “She will always love him and he will always love her and they don’t just say that, they mean that, but the marriage wasn’t working for Kim. She didn’t want a divorce but felt she had no choice. She’s in a much different head space than she was when she filed.”
Kim and Kanye, who share four children together, including North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, would have celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on May 24, but the two have been separated since the divorce filing and he’s been spending a lot of time at his Wyoming ranch while she’s been in the Calabasas, CA area. Neither have spoken publicly about the split yet but court documents confirm they’re both seeking joint custody of the children.
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at a previous event. (SplashNews)
“The kids are adjusting just fine,” the insider shared. “Kim has them on a routine and is so hands on and present. Nobody knows really when they see Kanye because they keep it so private, but they do see their dad often.”
A previous source also EXCLUSIVELY told us that Kim is “happy” even though the marriage didn’t work out and truly does “love” Kanye. “She’s in a good place and she’s happy,” the source said. “She’s letting the past go and throwing herself into work and the kids. She was devastated the marriage didn’t work out. Kim has always wanted a husband and family, but she knows this is for the best for all of them and it needed to happen. She will always love Kanye and it was a very real, true love.”