Psalm West, 10 Months, Sucks His Thumb & Smiles At Mom Kim Kardashian In Cutest New Photo

Psalm West is too precious! Kim Kardashian posted the most adorable new photo of her youngest little one and called him her ‘handsome and ‘sweet’ boy.

Kim Kardashian, 39, is smitten with her baby boy Psalm West, 10 months. The makeup mogul posted the sweetest Instagram photo of Psalm in his crib sucking his thumb and smiling. “My baby boy is so handsome and sweet,” Kim captioned the adorable picture of her youngest child. Psalm rocked a cute white and gray printed outfit. Kris Jenner, 64, also commented on the photo, “Yes he is!!!!!! What a cutie.”

Some fans even pointed out that they think Psalm looks like his cousin, Dream Kardashian, 3, who is Rob Kardashian’s little girl. One thing is for sure: he’s taking after Kim! Psalm has Kim’s eyes. He’s definitely taking after the Kardashian side of his family.

Just two days before she posted her precious photo of Psalm, Kim shared an adorable video of Chicago West, 2, singing to her baby brother. Chicago sang “Rain, Rain, Go Away” and added the lyrics, “Little Psalmy wants to play.”

The Kardashian-West family is gearing up to celebrate Psalm’s first birthday, which is coming up on May 10. Psalm was born via surrogate just days after Kim and Kanye West, 42, wowed at the 2019 Met Gala. Kim is one of 6 kids, so the thought of having more kids has definitely crossed her mind. She revealed her thoughts about continuing to expand her family after having 4 kids on her Instagram Story in Aug. 2019. “I LOVE my babies so much, but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention,” she wrote.