Kanye West Hits Back At Kim Kardashian For Changing Their Kids’ Schedules ‘Last Minute’

Kanye West is slamming ex Kim Kardashian for attempts to ‘gas light’ him and ‘drag’ his name, calling she and new boyfriend Pete Davidson ‘pawns in a bigger game.’

Amid his nasty public feud with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, Kanye West is now claiming his children’s schedules are being “changed last minute,” much to his chagrin. “My kids were not allowed to go to Sunday Service yesterday and there’s multiple times where the schedules were changed last minute Which alienated me as a parent which is illegal thank God,” he wrote in a March 14 Instagram post which featured news coverage of his ongoing social media battle with Kim. “My family has been broken. My name has been dragged and dropped.”

The rapper, 44, again mentioned Kim’s boyfriend, Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, 28, in the takedown. “The boyfriend been trying to play with me since SNL skits. I was called a stalker by random has beens. There’s multiple attempts to gas light me SKETE called this ‘legally single’ person my wife,” he stated, referencing a text exchange with Pete that leaked this weekend.

Kanye then said his ex finds it “funny” to “try to drive [him] over the edge” by sharing [now Instagram official] images of herself and Pete. “[B]ut I didn’t let them,” the “Off the Grid” rapper wrote. “Y’all can’t judge my state of well being based on the amount of time I leave an instagram post up or me using my platform to ensure that I stay consistent in my children’s lives.”

Earlier this morning, Kim commented in one of Kanye’s Instagram posts to stop spreading rumors she doesn’t allow him to see the kids. “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,” the SKIMS founder commented (then deleted) on a post from Ye that shows North’s backpack decorated with pins of the former couple’s faces plus an alien.

“This was on my daughters back pack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week,” Kanye wrote in his caption. “This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.”

Kanye also continued to hash out his thoughts on the matter, posting another Instagram screenshot of PerezHilton.com’s story about Kim lashing out at his “latest lies.”

“What did I lie about?” Kanye responded. “I am ‘allowed’ to see my kids YALL soooo mad that I can’t be written off as abuser or a stalker YALL soooo mad that SKETE showed who he really is Right before the Hulu trailer dropped.”

He continued by saying he wasn’t “a bad guy” and that Kim is also “not a bad person,” adding that kids just “want parents to stay together.” He also continued with his implication that Hulu was setting up the “narrative” or conflict between the parties to hype up the new Kardashians reality show.

We’ll keep you on the pulse as these very public social media battles continue!