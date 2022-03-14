See Pics

Pete Davidson Seen In 1st Photos Since His Alleged Kanye West Texts Were Exposed

pete davidson
MEGA
Pete Davidson Dave Chappelle in concert, New York, USA - 12 Aug 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson shops at Maxfield and smokes in his car. 13 Mar 2022 Pictured: Pete Davidson. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA837812_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson shops at Maxfield and smokes in his car. 13 Mar 2022 Pictured: Pete Davidson. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA837812_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Pete Davidson arrives at the Beverly Hills Hotel driving Kim Kardashian's customized Rolls Royce after shopping for A Nightmare on Elm Street costume in Beverly Hills ahead of Christmas. Pictured: Pete Davidson BACKGRID USA 22 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star was spotted getting some shopping done after his alleged text exchange with the rapper leaked.

Pete Davidson didn’t look bothered that he’d gotten stood up by Kanye WestThe 28-year-old comedian was seen out and about on Sunday March 13. The sighting came shortly after an alleged text conversation between him and the 44-year-old rapper was leaked by his friend Dave Sirus. The comedian was dressed casually while doing some shopping at Maxfield in Los Angeles.

Pete Davidson taking a stroll after his texts with Kanye were released. (MEGA)

Pete rocked a white t-shirt and blue jeans along with black Chuck Taylors, while taking the stroll. He completed his outfit with a cozy looking black jacket with a red and orange on the sleeve. The Saturday Night Live star kept his profile pretty low by sporting a pair of shades and a black baseball cap. He was also spotted smoking in his car.

The photos came after Pete’s alleged texts with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian‘s estranged husband were leaked. In the messages, Pete both asked the rapper to stop his continued attacks on both him and Kim, while also seeming to make a peace offering and trying to chat with the rapper. The King of Staten Island star had asked the rapper to “Calm down” and called Kim “the best mother I’ve ever met.” Before Pete had offered to talk, he did stand his ground that he wasn’t “gonna let [Kanye] treat us this way anymore,” and when the Donda rapper asked where he was, Pete responded, “In bed with your wife.”

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson -- Photos Of The Couple

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance public at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. 21 Nov 2021 Pictured: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA807496_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021

Pete was spotted behind the wheel as he headed to get some shopping done. (MEGA)

Later in the conversation, Pete offered to meet with Kanye, but the rapper insisted on the SNL funnyman going to his Sunday Service, but Pete refused insisting that they go somewhere more private. The comedian seemed like he was genuinely trying to settle the beef. “I wish you’d man up for once in your life,” he wrote. “You have no idea how nice I’ve been to you despite your actions towards me.”