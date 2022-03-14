‘SNL’ Cast ‘Supporting’ Pete Davidson Amid Kanye West Drama, Bowen Yang Shares

As Kanye West continues his social media barrage against Pete Davidson, Pete’s ‘SNL’ costar Bowen Yang says he’s in their thoughts, and that they ‘love’ and support him throughout all this drama.

Saturday Night Live is in the business of making viewers laugh, but when it comes to supporting one of its own, the cast isn’t clowning around. As Pete Davidson deals with Kanye “Ye” West’s constant social media attacks against him and Kim Kardashian, he’s been absent from recent SNL episodes. That doesn’t mean he’s not in the cast’s thoughts. “We are supporting him by giving him space,” Bowen Yang told Entertainment Tonight while on the red carpet of the 2022 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (Mar. 13).

“I think he’s just, you know, figuring it out, because I think a lot is out of his control, in terms of people’s responses,” Bowen, 31, told ET. “I think he’s just getting back to his comfort and I think that is the best thing he can do. We are all thinking about him, and we love him so much.”

While the war of words between Ye, 44, and Pete, 28, has been mostly one-way, with Kanye posting-and-deleting one insulting meme or post after another, the King of Staten Island star reportedly had enough. Pete’s friend – and SNL writer – Dave Sirus posted a screenshot of texts allegedly between Davidson and West.

In a series of texts posted by Pete’s friend and SNL guest writer, Dave Sirus, Pete allegedly responded to Ye. “Can you please take a second and calm down,” he supposedly told the rapper. After defending Kim, 41, against Ye’s attacks on her parenting style, Pete allegedly said, “I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore, and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f-ck up.”

Pete and Ye’s back-and-forth wasn’t all aggression. While Pete allegedly said, “I wish you’d man up for once in your life,” his purported texts also showed some compassion for Ye. “Let me help you, man,” Pete supposedly said. “I struggle with mental stuff too. It’s not an easy journey … You have no idea how nice I’ve been to you despite your actions towards me. I’ve stopped SNL from talking about or making fun of you, which they’ve wanted to do for months. I’ve stopped stand-up comedians from doing bits about you cause I don’t want the father of my girl’s kids to look bad out there.”

“I have your back even though you treat me like sh-t because I want everything to be smooth,” Pete allegedly wrote. “But if you continue to press me like you have for the past [six] months, I’m gonna stop being nice.”