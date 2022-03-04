Kaley Cuoco Defends Co-Star Pete Davidson Against Kanye West: ‘It’s a Fact – He’s Generous’

Kaley Cuoco vouched for ‘Meet Cute’ co-star Pete Davidson’s character via Instagram. Meanwhile, Kanye continues to taunt the comedian, who is dating Kim Kardashian.

Kaley Cuoco, 36, is one supportive colleague. The Flight Attendant actress praised Pete Davidson,28, in a short but supportive Instagram comment on Thursday, Mar. 3. The comic has been the center of conversation after Kanye West buried a Pete-like clay figure in his music video for the track “Eazy”, continuing his weeks-long, one-sided feud with the SNL star.

Big Bang Theory star Kaley showed Pete she was on his side by liking and responding to a screenshot of director James Gunn, reposted to the Instagram account Comments By Celebs. The Guardians Of The Galaxy director originally tweeted, “For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.” Seconding the opinion, she wrote “Facts” along with a heart emoji in the comments.

Kaley got to know Pete while working on the rom-com Meet Cute with him over summer 2021. After wrapping the flick in Aug. 2021, she gushed about the team in an Instagram, writing, “That’s a wrap on ‘Meet Cute’ !! What an experience! Loved every single human involved with this special little gem of a of film.”

Also, backing up James and Kaley’s views was Kim Kardashian, Pete’s girlfriend and Kayne’s ex-wife, herself. The social media whiz wasn’t being casual when she liked the very same comment.

Kim and Kanye were declared legally single by courts on Mar. 2, 2021. She was also allowed to drop the “West” from her last name. The ruling for Kim comes after court documents revealed the beauty’s request to be legally single was initially rejected by the “Jesus Walks” creator on Feb. 18. It seems the decision couldn’t happen soon enough, as an inside EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she’s “not at all happy with Kanye’s attempts to delay their divorce. She wants to dissolve this marriage as quickly as possible!”