Kim Kardashian ‘Likes’ Post About ‘Generous’ & ‘Sweet’ Pete Davidson After Kanye’s Shocking Video

Kim Kardashian is low-key signaling support for her current beau, Pete Davidson, amidst her ex Kanye West’s harassment.

KimKardashian seems to be taking a stand — however low-key — in support of her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, against her ex Kanye West‘s constant media tirades. Film director James Gunn, who worked with Pete on the 2016 movie Suicide Squad, tweeted on Thursday, “For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.”

Kim promptly “liked” the tweet, ostensibly co-signing the praise of her current beau.

The “like” comes amidst the ongoing, one-sided feud Kanye has held against Pete, which turned very dark recently after a judge declared Kim “legally single.” Kanye released an animated music video for his song, “Eazy”, with The Game, in which he imagines what it’d be like to kill and bury her current boyfriend.

The song includes the lyric, “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson‘s ass” as the character in the video drags away and buries a figure who looks, well, pretty much exactly like Pete, so not much is left to interpretation. It’s very obvious Kanye is going after Pete in this video.

The video is mostly clay animation and shows Kanye’s character dragging a body tied up by ropes with a bag over the head. Kanye then pulls off the bag to reveal Pete’s face before sprinkling rose seeds over his head. As time goes on, roses start sprouting from Pete’s head, and they eventually get loaded into the back of a pickup truck. And throughout the video, Kanye can also be seen holding a decapitated head in his arms, and that, too, appears to be Pete’s head.

At the end of the video, it says, “EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER / EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO / JK HE’S FINE.”

Kim’s “like” on the post about Pete seems to cement her adherence to that relationship over returning to her ex, and her becoming legally single even more so proclaims her position. When the YEEZY founder initially denied her request to be legally single, a source close to Kim told us that she “isn’t all that surprised that Kanye denied her request. He’s made every step of this process as difficult for her as possible, and clearly, he has every intention of continuing to do so.”

Kim and Kanye share four children together — daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2 — and they have been co-parenting their children ever since their split in early February 2021.