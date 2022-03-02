Breaking News

Kim Kardashian Spoke On Children’s Well-Being In Court Amid Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West
Natalie Hunter
Kim Kardashian shared that she and Kanye West’s four kids are ‘doing OK’ amid their divorce hearings where she was granted her request to become legally single.

Kim Kardashian, 41, gave an update on how her four kids are doing as she and their father Kanye West settle their divorce in court. During her hearing, the judge asked the SKIMS founder how North, 8, Saint, 6, and Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 were doing, to which she responded, “Everyone is doing OK.”  She shared that she “absolutely” has been “showering them with affection and that life with her little ones is “so much fun.” While she noted that raising four children can be “a lot,” she declared that it’s “the best.”

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian with North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. (SplashNews.com)

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star’s court hearing could be considered a huge success for her as she was granted her request to end her marriage with the “Gold Digger” rapper and the title of being legally single. This was a request that Ye had previously denied but he allegedly wasn’t present at the hearing and his lawyer didn’t have any objections.

When the Yeezys founder initially denied her request to be legally single, a source close to Kim told us that she “isn’t all that surprised that Kanye denied her request. He’s made every step of this process as difficult for her as possible, and clearly, he has every intention of continuing to do so.” Some of these instances include dragging her current boyfriend Pete Davidson on social media and accusing Kim of not allowing him to see their kids.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case in Kim’s mind. “Despite the very public displays of raw emotion that Kanye has been exhibiting, when it comes to their kids, Kim really doesn’t worry at all,” a separate source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She knows that Kanye lives for, and absolutely adores, his kids. So she really has no cause for concern. Kanye has always been there for the children and she completely trusts him whenever he has them.”

Plus, Ye has gotten to spend some time with his kids recently. On Super Bowl Sunday, he took all four of his kids to his Sunday Service. Then, he brought North and Saint with him to the Super Bowl where they watched the LA Rams take home the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Hopefully, the two will still be able to co-parent as they move on past their marriage.