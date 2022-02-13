Kanye West’s 4 Kids North, Saint, Psalm & Chicago Join Him At Sunday Service Before Super Bowl: Photos

Kanye West didn’t skip Sunday Service on Super Bowl Sunday and brought his kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm after claiming he hadn’t been able to see his kids.

Kanye West, 41, didn’t skip out on his Sunday Service even with the Super Bowl going and he brought his four kids North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West along with him after he had accused Kim Kardashian of keeping them from him. The “Gold Digger” were escorted to their father’s weekly service. They dressed in their dad’s all-black dress code but each added some personality to their outfits.

North, 8, proved she was ready for game day as she rocked a sports jersey and ripped jeans. Saint, 6, kept it cool as he held a pair of sunglasses while wearing a black T-shirt and jeans. Chicago, 4, trailed behind her big siblings while Psalm, 2, hung back and munched on a banana. North and Saint also lucked out as they got to join their dad at the Super Bowl. He shared a video of him and his daughter and son on Instagram Live as they sat on the sidelines and were joined by Tyga.

Ye’s day out with his kids comes after an eventful day on Instagram. The dad of four gave fans a glimpse into his feud with their mom and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson. He shared a private text exchange he had with the SNL actor. The comedian tried to offer an olive branch, writing, “I do hope that one day I can meet them and we can all be friends.” Ye was sure to let the world know how he felt about that writing “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN” in the caption.

Immediately after, the Yeezys founder let fans know that his Instagram post wasn’t hacked and all words are, in fact, his own. He also proposed an offer to Pete’s SNL co-star Michael Che. The Grammy Award-winning rapper offered him double his salary to not work with his ex-wife’s boyfriend.

Michael had a comedic response and potential counteroffer to the rapper’s request. He insisted he would “never betray a friend” but joked that he’d consider triple salary. “That’s right, 90k a year! Full medical, full dental, 4 weeks vacay, corner office,” he quipped. He also requested “a pair of red Octobers,” “some beats for my band ‘The Butt Slaps’” and “you gotta tell me what you’re gonna wear to work the night before so we can look like twins.” Will Ye accept his counter?