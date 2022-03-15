Grammy 2022 Performers: Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, & More

Music’s biggest night is almost here, and some of the biggest stars – from Olivia Rodrigo to Lil Nas X – will hit the stage for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Find out who else is performing.

Lights! Camera! Music! The 64th Grammy Awards are fast approaching, and with it comes the anticipation for some of your favorite artists to win big – and for some of music’s biggest stars to dazzle with some stunning performances. With so many big names up for awards this year, it’s hard to keep track of all those who will perform. Thankfully, HollywoodLife has your back with this continuously-updating post about the 2022 Grammys performers list.

The Grammys were initially scheduled for January 31, but a surge in COVID-19 cases, thanks to the omicron variant, forced the Recording Academy to postpone the show. A new date – April 3 – was decided, and the location switched from the Crypto.com Arena (fka the Staples Center) in Los Angeles to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. As for who’s performing at the show, here’s what you need to know:

Who’s The Host?

The host of the 2022 Grammys is Trevor Noah. Trevor hosted the COVID-affected 2021 Grammys and did such a great job they asked him back.

“Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd GRAMMY Awards with praise from the music community, music fans, and critics,” Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said, per a press release. “We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the GRAMMYs stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”

Confirmed Performers

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish will grace the Grammys stage for the third year in a row. At the 62nd Grammy Awards – the year when Billie became the second artist in Grammys history to sweep the four major categories (Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist) – Billie performed “When The Party’s Over” with her brother Finneas. The following year, in 2021, the two performed “Everything I Wanted.”

It’s possible for the 2021 ceremony, Billie will perform “Happier Than Ever,” the title track to her sophomore album. The tune is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance. Meanwhile, Happier Than Ever is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Olivia Rodrigo

Billie’s sweep of the Big Four category came nearly 40 years after Christopher Cross first pulled off the feat at the 23rd Grammys in 1981. Fans may not have to wait four decades for someone to do it again. Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Drivers License” is up for Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Her debut, sour, is also nominated for Album of the Year, and the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is up for Best New Artist. While “Drivers License” is the song nominated, Olivia has lately been known more for “good 4 u” or “Brutal,” so she may break out the pop-punk at the 2022 ceremony.

BTS

BTS will also return to the awards show. At the 62nd Grammys, the band — V, Jimin, j-hope, Jungkook, SUGA, RM, and Jin – joined Lil Nas X for his epic “Old Town Road” medley. The following year, the group performed a version of their song, “Dynamite,” but due to COVID-19 restrictions, it was a pre-taped performance, one recorded in their native South Korea. This year, the group will likely be live on the stage, and they will likely perform “Butter.” The song is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, the band’s only nomination.

Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow

After a year away from the Grammys, Lil Nas X returns with a handful of nominations and a scheduled performance with Jack Harlow. Two years after winning the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy for his “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus (and the Grammy for Best Music Video), Nas X is up for some major awards. His “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” is nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Music Video. Nas X’s debut studio album, Montero, is up for Album of the Year. “Industry Baby,” his collab with Jack Harlow, is nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance. Expect these two to perform that when it’s their turn to hit the Grammys stage.

Brandi Carlile

Americana music will be well-represented at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Brandi Carlile walks into the April 3 ceremony with five nominations. Her song, “Right On Time,” is up for Record of the Year, Song of The Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance. She’s also nominated for Best American Roots Performance, having joined Brandy Clark for “Same Devil.” If Brandi brings out her fellow Brandy for a duet, the two might bedazzle the Grammy audiences with a performance of that hit. Otherwise, expect Brandi to be “Right On Time” with her Grammy-nominated song.

Brothers Osborne

The Brothers Osborne will bring some country flavor to the 2022 Grammys. The band – who is up for Best Country Album (Skeletons) and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Younger Me”) – will play the event.

Who Might Be Performing

One name was conspicuously absent in the first batch of announced performers: Jon Batiste. The musician, leader of the band Stay Human, and bandleader of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert led the 2022 Grammy nominations with a surprising eleven, including Album of the Year for We Are. His song, “I Need You,” was nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance. His Jazz Selections album was up for Best Jazz Instrumental Album. Jon was also nominated for Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance with “Cry.” There is a lot of Jon Batiste in the 64th Grammy Awards, so it would be odd if he didn’t perform.

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. are each nominated for eight Grammy awards – so it’s likely that they will perform. It’s a safe bet that H.E.R. will perform his nominated “Fight for You,” while Justin might do “Peaches.” As for Doja, she may bring out SZA for a titillating performance of “Kiss Me More.”

Another potential performer could be J. Cole. His “My Life” is up for a handful of awards, as is his album, The Off-Season. Tyler, The Creator rocked the Grammys in 2020 with a ground-shaking version of “earfquake” and “New Magic Wand.” With his Call Me If You Get Lost getting some love from the Recording Academy, it wouldn’t be odd if he was asked to perform “Lumberjack” or “WusYaName.”

Silk Sonic made it clear that they wanted to perform at the Grammys, even before their “Leave The Door Open” was nominated. Japanese Breakfast – the rock band that’s up for both Best New Artist and Best Alternative Album – could showcase frontwoman Michelle Zauner’s guitar skills on the newly announced Fender Meteora if they get booked to bring a bit of rock to the event.

One artist who will not perform will likely be Drake, who withdrew Certified Lover Boy from the Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance category. Taylor Swift performed a folklore medley at the 2021 Grammys and took home Album of the Year, but it’s unlikely that she will repeat. Her evermore was a last-minute addition to the list of Album of the Year nominees, according to The New York Times, indicating that the Academy didn’t really consider it as a potential winner. She may perform, or she may skip the show entirely.

The other last-minute addition to that category was Kanye “Ye” West’s Donda. Ye famously “urinated” on one of his Grammy awards, so don’t expect him at the 2022 ceremony. He will probably be BFFs with Pete Davidson before performing at the Grammys.

We will update this with any further developments.