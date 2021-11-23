2022 Grammy Nominations: Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift & More — See The Full List
And the nominees are…some of the biggest stars in music! The 2022 Grammy Awards nominees just dropped, so see which of your favorite stars are up for awards – and which ones got snubbed.
Following the shock and controversy surrounding the previous ceremony, all eyes were watching when the nominees for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday (Nov. 23). Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of The Recording Academy, revealed the slate of nominees via a livestream. There were a few surprises, here and there, but some familiar and expected names popped up in the General field – aka the “Big Four” categories – of Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. Olivia Rodrigo – who kicked off 2021 by shattering practically all the records with her song, “drivers license” – was given some love from the Academy, as was Billie Eilish, whose “Everything I Wanted” won Record of the Year during the 2020 ceremony.
The eligibility period for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards was between Sept. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021. While the first nine months of 2021 ushered in some incredible albums – Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, Doja Cat’s Planet Her, Lil Nas X’s Montero – some records from the back-half of 2020 were also available to get some love. Taylor Swift’s evermore could help her make history – again. Earlier in 2021, she became the first woman to win Album of the Year for the third time after folklore took home the gold. If evermore wins, she will become the first female artist to win the award in consecutive years. Only Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder have pulled off that feat in the past. Plus, Taylor’s bestie, Selena Gomez, got her first Grammy nomination ever — her Revelación is up for Best Latin Pop Album.
See the full list below (courtesy of Grammys.com):
Record Of The Year
Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.
- ABBA, “I Still Have Faith In You
- Jon Batiste, “Freedom”
- Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, “I Get A Kick Out Of You”
- Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon, “Peaches”
- Brandi Carlile, “Right On Time”
- Doja Cat Featuring SZA, “Kiss Me More”
- Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”
- Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
- Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”
- Silk Sonic, “Leave The Door Open”
Album Of The Year
- Jon Batiste, We Are
- Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Love For Sale
- Justin Bieber, Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
- Doja Cat, Planet Her (Deluxe)
- Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever
- H.E.R., Back Of My Mind
- Lil Nas X, Montero
- Olivia Rodrigo, Sour
- Taylor Swift, Evermore
Taylor Swift
- Kanye West, Donda
Song Of The Year
- “Bad Habits” — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
- “A Beautiful Noise” — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)
- “drivers license” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
- “Fight For You”–
Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- “Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- “Kiss Me More” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)
- “Leave The Door Open” –Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
- “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
- “Peaches” — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
- “Right On Time” –Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Best New Artist
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- FINNEAS
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid LAROI
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
POP
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Justin Biber, “Anyone”
- Brandi Carlile, “Right On Time”
- Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”
- Ariana Grande, “Positions”
- Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, “I Get A Kick Out Of You”
- Justin Bieber & benny blanco, “Lonely”
- BTS, “Butter”
- Coldplay, “Higher Power”
Coldplay
- Doja Cat Featuring SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Love For Sale
- Norah Jones, Til We Meet Again (Live)
- Tori Kelly, A Tori Kelly Christmas
- Ledisi, Ledisi Sings Nina
- Willie Nelson, That’s Life
- Dolly Parton, A Holly Dolly Christmas
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Justin Bieber, Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
- Doja Cat, Planet Her (Deluxe)
- Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever
- Ariana Grande, Positions
- Olivia Rodrigo, Sour
DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC
Best Dance/Electronic Recordin
- Afrojack & David Guetta, “Hero”
- Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo, “Loom”
- James Blake, “Before”
- Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, “Heartbreak”
- Caribou, “You Can Do It”
- Rüfüs Du Sol, “Alive”
- Tiësto, “The Business”
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.
- Black Coffee, Subconsciously
- ILLENIUM, Fallen Embers
- Major Lazer, Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)
- Marshmello, Shockwave
- Sylvan Esso, Free Love
- Ten City, Judgement
CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal, Double Dealin’
- Rachel Eckroth, The Garden
- Taylor Eigsti, Tree Falls
- Steve Gadd Band, At Blue Note Tokyo
- Mark Lettieri, Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
ROCK
Best Rock Performance
- AC/DC, “Shot In The Dark”
- Black Pumas, “Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)”
- Chris Cornell, “Nothing Compares 2 U”
- Deftones, “Ohms”
- Foo Fighters, “Making A Fire”
Best Metal Performance
- Deftones, “Genesis”
- Dream Theater, “The Alien”
- Gojira, “Amazonia”
- Mastodon, “Pushing The Tides”
- Rob Zombie, “The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)”
Best Rock Song
- “All My Favorite Songs” — Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)
- “The Bandit” — Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)
- “Distance” — Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)
- “Find My Way” — Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)
- “Waiting On A War” — Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Best Rock Album
- AC/DC, Power Up
- Black Pumas, Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A
- Chris Cornell, No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
- Foo Fighters, Medicine At Midnight
- Paul McCartney, McCartney III
ALTERNATIVE
Best Alternative Music Album
- Fleet Foxes, Shore
- Halsey, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
- Japanese Breakfast, Jubilee
- Arlo Parks, Collapsed In Sunbeams
- St. Vincent, Daddy’s Home
R&B
Best R&B Performance
- Snoh Aalegra, “Lost You”
- Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon, “Peaches”
- H.E.R., “Damage”
- Silk Sonic, “Leave The Door Open”
- Jazmine Sullivan, “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Jon Batiste, “I Need You”
- BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal, “Bring It On Home To Me”
- Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper, “Born Again”
- H.E.R., “Fight For You”
- Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba, “How Much Can A Heart Take”
Best R&B Song
- “Damage” — Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- “Good Days” — Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)
- “Heartbreak Anniversary” –Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)
- “Leave The Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
- “Pick Up Your Feelings” — Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
Best Progressive R&B Album
- Eric Bellinger, New Light
- Cory Henry, Something To Say
- Hiatus Kaiyote, Mood Valiant
- Lucky Daye, Table For Two
- Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington, Dinner Party: Dessert
- Masego, Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
Best R&B Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.
- Snoh Aalegra, Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies
- Jon Batiste, We Are
- Leon Bridges, Gold-Diggers Sound
- H.E.R., Back Of My Mind
- Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales
RAP
Best Rap Performance
- Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”
- Cardi B, “Up”
- J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray, “M Y . L I F E”
- Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
- Megan Thee Stallion, “Thot S***”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby, “P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L”
- Doja Cat, “Need To Know”
- Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
- Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign, “Wusyaname”
- Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby, “Hurricane”
Best Rap Song
- “Bath Salts” — Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)
- “Best Friend” — Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)
- “Family Ties” — Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)
- “Jail” — Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)
- “M Y . L I F E” — Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)
Best Rap Album
- J.Cole, The Off-Season
- Drake, Certified Lover Boy
- Nas, King’s Disease II
Nas
- Tyler, The Creator, Call Me If You Get Lost
- Kanye West, Donda
COUNTRY
Best Country Solo Performance
- Luke Combs, “Forever After All”
- Mickey Guyton, “Remember Her Name”
- Jason Isbell, All I Do Is Drive
- Kacey Musgraves, “camera roll”
- Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”
- Brothers Osborne, “Younger Me”
- Dan + Shay, “Glad You Exist”
- Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris, “Chasing After You”
- Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Best Country Song
- “Better Than We Found It” — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
- “camera roll” — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
- “Cold” — Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
- “Country Again” — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
- “Fancy Like” — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)
- “Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)
Best Country Album
- Brothers Osborne, Skeletons
- Mickey Guyton, Remember Her Name
- Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram, The Marfa Tapes
- Sturgill Simpson, The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita
- Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
NEW AGE
Best New Age Album
- Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton, Brothers
- Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej, Divine Tides
- Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone, Pangaea
- Opium Moon, Night + Day
- Laura Sullivan, Pieces Of Forever
JAZZ
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
- Sackodougou
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist
Track from: The Hands Of Time (Weedie Braimah)
- Kick Those Feet
Kenny Barron, soloist
Track from: Songs From My Father (Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios)
- Bigger Than Us
Jon Batiste, soloist
Track from: Soul (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Various Artists)
- Absence
Terence Blanchard, soloist
Track from: Absence (Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet)
- Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)
Chick Corea, soloist
Track from: Akoustic Band Live (Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl)
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- The Baylor Project, Generations
- Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
- Nnenna Freelon, Time Traveler
- Gretchen Parlato, Flor
- Esperanza Spalding, Songwrights Apothecary Lab
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- Jon Batiste, Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul
- Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet, Absence
- Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Skyline
- Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl, Akoustic Band LIVE
- Pat Metheny, Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Albu
- The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart, Live At Birdland!
- Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force, Dear Love
- Christian McBride Big Band, For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver
- Sun Ra Arkestra, Swirling
- Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band, Jackets XL
Best Latin Jazz Album
- Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés, Mirror Mirror
- Carlos Henriquez, The South Bronx Story
- Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, Virtual Birdland
- Dafnis Prieto Sextet, Transparency
- Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo, El Arte Del Bolero
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- “Voice Of God” — Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis & Mitch Wong, songwriters
- “Joyful” — Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe & Ben Schofield, songwriters
- “Help” — Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown & Darryl Woodson, songwriters
- “Never Lost” — CeCe Winans
- “Wait On You” — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- “We Win” — Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters
- “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” — H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters
- “Man Of Your Word” – Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters
- Believe For It” – CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters
- “Jireh” — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
- Jekalyn Carr, Changing Your Story
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live At The Ryman
- Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
- Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, Jonny X Mali: Live In LA
- CeCe Winans, Believe For It
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- Natalie Grant, No Stranger
- Israel & New Breed, Feels Like Home Vol. 2
- Kari Jobe, The Blessing (Live)
- Tauren Wells, Citizen Of Heaven (Live)
- Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Best Roots Gospel Album
- Harry Connick, Jr., Alone With My Faith
- Gaither Vocal Band, That’s Gospel, Brother
- Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Keeping On
- The Isaacs, Songs For The Times
- Carrie Underwood, My Savior
LATIN
Best Latin Pop Album
- Pablo Alborán, Vértigo
- Paula Arenas, Mis Amores
- Ricardo Arjona, Hecho A La Antigua
- Camilo, Mis Manos
- Alex Cuba, Mendó
- Selena Gomez, Revelación
Best Música Urbana Album
- Rauw Alejandro, Afrodisíaco
- Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo
- J Balvin, Jose
- KAROL G, KG0516
- Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- Bomba Estéreo, Deja
- Diamante Eléctrico, Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)
- Juanes, Origen
- Nathy Peluso, Calambre
- C. Tangana, El Madrileño
- Zoé, Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.
- Aida Cuevas, Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2
- Vicente Fernández, A Mis 80’s
- Mon Laferte, Seis
- Natalia Lafourcade, Un Canto Por México, Vol. II
- Christian Nodal, Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)
Best Tropical Latin Album
- Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta, Salswing!
- El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico, En Cuarentena
- Aymée Nuviola, Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso
- Gilberto Santa Rosa, Colegas
- Tony Succar, Live In Peru
AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC
Best American Roots Performance
- Cry
Jon Batiste
- Love And Regret
Billy Strings
- I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free
The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck
- Same Devil
Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile
- Nightflyer
Allison Russell
Best American Roots Song
- Avalon
Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi)
- Call Me A Fool
Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas)
- Cry
Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
- Diamond Studded Shoes
Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola)
- Nightflyer
Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)
Best Americana Album
- Downhill From Everywhere
Jackson Browne
- Leftover Feelings
John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band
- Native Sons
Los Lobos
- Outside Child
Allison Russell
- Stand For Myself
Yola
Best Bluegrass Album
- Renewal
Billy Strings
- My Bluegrass Heart
Béla Fleck
- A Tribute To Bill Monroe
The Infamous Stringdusters
- Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
Sturgill Simpson
- Music Is What I See
Rhonda Vincent
Best Traditional Blues Album
- 100 Years Of Blues
Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite
- Traveler’s Blues
Blues Traveler
- I Be Trying
Cedric Burnside
- Be Ready When I Call You
Guy Davis
- Take Me Back
Kim Wilson
Best Contemporary Blues Album
- Delta Kream
The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown
- Royal Tea
Joe Bonamassa
- Uncivil War
Shemekia Copeland
- Fire It Up
Steve Cropper
- 662
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Best Folk Album
- One Night Lonely [Live]
Mary Chapin Carpenter
- Long Violent History
Tyler Childers
- Wednesday (Extended Edition)
Madison Cunningham
- They’re Calling Me Home
Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
- Blue Heron Suite
Sarah Jarosz
Best Regional Roots Music Album
- Live In New Orleans!
Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul
- Bloodstains & Teardrops
Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
- My People
Cha Wa
- Corey Ledet Zydeco
Corey Ledet Zydeco
- Kau Ka Pe’a
Kalani Pe’a
REGGAE
Best Reggae Album
- Pamoja
Etana
- Positive Vibration
Gramps Morgan
- Live N Livin
Sean Paul
- Royal
Jesse Royal
- Beauty In The Silence
Soja
- 10
Spice
GLOBAL MUSIC
Best Global Music Performance
- Mohabbat
Arooj Aftab
- Do Yourself
Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
- Pà Pá Pà
Femi Kuti
- Blewu
Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
- Essence
WizKid Featuring Tems
Best Global Music Albu
- Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1
Rocky Dawuni
- East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert
Daniel Ho & Friends
- Mother Nature
Angelique Kidjo
- Legacy +
Femi Kuti And Made Kuti
- Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition
WizKid
CHILDREN’S
Best Children’s Music Album
- Actívate
123 Andrés
- All One Tribe
1 Tribe Collective
- Black To The Future
Pierce Freelon
- A Colorful World
Falu
- Crayon Kids
Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
SPOKEN WORD
Best Spoken Word Album
Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling
- LeVar Burton, Aftermath
- Don Cheadle, Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis
- J. Ivy, Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago
- Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman, 8:46
- Barack Obama, A Promised Land
COMEDY
Best Comedy Album
- Lavell Crawford, The Comedy Vaccine
- Chelsea Handler, Evolution
- Louis C.K., Sincerely Louis CK
- Lewis Black, Thanks For Risking Your Life
- Nate Bargatze, The Greatest Average American
- Kevin Hart, Zero F***s Given
MUSICAL THEATER
Best Musical Theater Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principle vocalist(s) and the album producer(s) of 51% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of a new score are eligible for an Award if they have written and/or composed a new score which comprises 51% or more playing time of the album.
- Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella
Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)
- Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers
Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)
- Girl From The North Country
Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
- Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)
Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)
- Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots
Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)
- The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)
MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Award to the artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).
- Cruella
(Various Artists)
- Dear Evan Hansen
(Various Artists)
- In The Heights
(Various Artists)
- One Night In Miami…
(Various Artists)
- Respect
Jennifer Hudson
- Schmigadoon! Episode 1
(Various Artists)
- The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Andra Day
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, video games or other visual media.
- Bridgerton
Kris Bowers, composer
- Dune
Hans Zimmer, composer
- The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)
Ludwig Göransson, composer
- The Queen’s Gambit
Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer
- Soul
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers
Best Song Written For Visual Media
A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
- Agatha All Along [From WandaVision: Episode 7]
Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)
- All Eyes On Me [From Inside]
Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)
- All I Know So Far [From P!NK: All I Know So Far]
Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)
- Fight For You [From Judas And The Black Messiah]
Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect]
Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)
- Speak Now [From One Night In Miami…]
Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)
COMPOSING/ARRANGING
Best Instrumental Composition
- Beautiful Is Black
Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger)
- Cat And Mouse
Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola)
- Concerto For Orchestra: Finale
Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra Featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge)
- Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions
Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)
- Eberhard
Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
- Chopsticks
Bill O’Connell, arranger (Richard Baratta)
- For The Love Of A Princess (From “Braveheart”)
Robin Smith, arranger (HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith)
- Infinite Love
Emile Mosseri, arranger (Emile Mosseri)
- Meta Knight’s Revenge (From “Kirby Superstar”)
Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher)
- The Struggle Within
Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez, arrangers (Rodrigo y Gabriela)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
- The Bottom Lin
Ólafur Arnalds, arranger (Ólafur Arnalds & Josin)
- A Change Is Gonna Come
Tehillah Alphonso, arranger (Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake)
- The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
- Eleanor Rigby
Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)
- To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version)
Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)
PACKAGE, NOTES, AND HISTORICAL
Best Recording Package
- American Jackpot / American Girls
Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)
- Carnage
- Nick Cave & Tom Hingston, art directors (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)
- Pakelang
Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band)
- Serpentine Prison
Dayle Doyle, art director (Matt Berninger)
- Zeta
Xiao Qing Yang, art director (Soul Of Ears)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
- All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition
Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)
- Color Theory
Lordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy)
- The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)
Simon Moore, art director (Steven Wilson)
- 77-81
Dan Calderwood & Jon King, art directors (Gang Of Four)
- Swimming In Circles
Ramón Coronado & Marshall Rake, art directors (Mac Miller)
Best Album Notes
- Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas
Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim)
- The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966
Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)
- Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology
Kevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn)
- Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895
David Giovannoni, Richard Martin & Stephan Puille, album notes writers (Various Artists)
- The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland
Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Best Historical Album
- Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings
Robert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson)
- Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895
Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
- Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World’s Music
April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter & Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
- Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)
Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)
- Sign O’ The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)
Trevor Guy, Michael Howe & Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)
PRODUCTION
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
- Cinema
Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue & Ethan Shumaker, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (The Marías)
- Dawn
Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton “L10MixedIt” Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney & Smino, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Yebba)
- Hey What
BJ Burton, engineer; BJ Burton, mastering engineer (Low)
- Love For Sale
Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)
- Notes With Attachments
Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Greg Koller, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino & Blake Mills)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
- Jack Antonoff
- Chemtrails Over The Country Club (Lana Del Rey) (A)
- Daddy’s Home (St. Vincent) (A)
- Gold Rush (Taylor Swift) (T)
- Sling (Clairo) (A)
- Solar Power (Lorde) (A)
- Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night (Bleachers) (A)
- Rogét Chahayed
- //aguardiente Y Limón %ᵕ‿‿ᵕ% (Kali Uchis) (T)
- Ain’t S*** (Doja Cat) (T)
- Beautiful (Shelley FKA DRAM) (T)
- Blueberry Eyes (MAX Featuring SUGA of BTS) (S)
- Fire In The Sky (Anderson .Paak) (T)
- Kiss Me More (Doja Cat Featuring SZA) (S)
- Lazy Susan (21 Savage With Rich Brian Featuring Warren Hue & Masimwei) (S)
- NITROUS (Joji) (T)
- Vibez (ZAYN) (S)
- Mike Elizondo
- Glow On (Turnstile) (A)
- Good Day (Twenty One Pilots) (T)
- Life By Misadventure (Rag’n’Bone Man) (A)
- Mercy (Jonas Brothers) (T)
- Mulberry Street (Twenty One Pilots) (T)
- Obviously (Lake Street Dive) (A)
- Repeat (Grace Vanderwaal) (S)
- Taking The Heat (Joy Oladokun) (T)
- Hit-Boy
- Judas And The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album (Various Artists) (A)
- King’s Disease II (Nas) (A)
- Ricky Reed
- //aguardiente y limón%ᵕ‿‿ᵕ% (Kali Uchis) (T)Can’t Let You Go (Terrace Martin Featuring Nick Grant) (S)
- Damn Bean (John-Robert) (T)
- Don’t Go Yet (Camila Cabello) (S)
- Gold-Diggers Sound (Leon Bridges) (A)
- Piece Of You (Shawn Mendes) (T)
- Pushing Away (Junior Mesa) (T)
- Rumors (Lizzo Featuring Cardi B) (S)
- Sing (Jon Batiste) (T)
Best Remixed Recording
- Back To Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub)
Booker T, remixer (Soul II Soul)
- Born For Greatness (Cymek Remix)
Spencer Bastin, remixer (Papa Roach)
- Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)
Tracy Young, remixer (K.D. Lang)
- Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM Remix)
3SCAPE DRM, remixer (Zedd & Griff)
- Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)
Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande)
- Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)
Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones)
- Talks (Mura Masa Remix)\
Alexander Crossan, remixer (PVA)
Best Immersive Audio Album
- Alicia
George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)
- Clique
Jim Anderson & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Jim Anderson, immersive producer (Patricia Barber)
- Fine Line
Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive mastering engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Harry Styles)
- The Future Bites
Jake Fields & Steven Wilson, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Steven Wilson, immersive producer (Steven Wilson)
- Stille Grender
Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
- Archetypes
Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)
- Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears
Richard King, engineer (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax)
- Beethoven: Symphony No. 9
Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
- Chanticleer Sings Christmas
Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Chanticleer)
- Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’
Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Producer Of The Year, Classical
- Blanton Alspaugh
- Appear And Inspire (James Franklin & The East Carolina University Chamber Singers) (A)
- Howells: Requiem (Brian Schmidt & Baylor University A Cappella Choir) (A)
- Hymns Of Kassianí (Alexander Lingas & Cappella Romana) (A)
- Kyr: In Praise Of Music (Joshua Copeland & Antioch Chamber Ensemble) (A)
- More Honourable Than The Cherubim (Vladimir Gorbik & PaTRAM Institute Male Choir) (A)
- O’Regan: The Phoenix (Patrick Summers, Thomas Hampson, Chad Shelton, Rihab Chaieb, Lauren Snouffer, Houston Grand Opera & Houston Grand Opera Orchestra) (A)
- Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom (Benedict Sheehan & The Saint Tikhon Choir) (A)
- Steven Epstein
- Bach And Brahms Re-Imagined (Jens Lindemann, James Ehnes & Jon Kimura Parker) (A)
- Bartók: Quartet No. 3; Beethoven: Op. 59, No. 2; Dvořák: American Quartet (Juilliard String Quartet) (A)
- Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax) (A)
- Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos. 9 & 17, Arr. For Piano, String Quartet And Double Bass (Alon Goldstein, Alexander Bickard & Fine Arts Quartet) (A)
- Songs Of Comfort And Hope (Yo-Yo Ma & Kathryn Stott) (A)
- David Frost
- Chamber Works By Dmitri Klebanov (ARC Ensemble) (A)
- Glass: Akhnaten (Karen Kamensek, J’Nai Bridges, Dísella Lárusdóttir, Zachary James, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Orchestra) (A)
- Mon Ami, Mon Amour (Matt Haimovitz & Mari Kodama) (A)
- One Movement Symphonies – Barber, Sibelius, Scriabin (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony) (A)
- Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Isabel Leonard, Erin Morley, Adrianne Pieczonka, Karita Mattila, Karen Cargill, Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Orchestra) (A)
- Primavera I – The Wind (Matt Haimovitz) (A)
- Roots (Randall Goosby & Zhu Wang) (A)
- Elaine Martone
- Archetypes (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion) (A)
- Beneath The Sky (Zoe Allen & Levi Hernandez) (A)
- Davis: Family Secrets – Kith & Kin (Timothy Myers, Andrea Edith Moore & Jane Holding) (A)
- Quest (Elisabeth Remy Johnson) (A)
- Schubert: Symphony In C Major, ‘The Great’; Krenek: Static & Ecstatic (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)
- Judith Sherman
- Alone Together (Jennifer Koh) (A)
- Bach & Beyond Part 3 (Jennifer Koh) (A)
- Bruits (Imani Winds) (A)
- Eryilmaz: Dances Of The Yogurt Maker (Erberk Eryilmaz & Carpe Diem String Quartet) (A)
- Fantasy – Oppens Plays Kaminsky (Ursula Oppens) (A)
- Home (Blythe Gaissert) (A)
- Mendelssohn, Visconti & Golijov (Jasper String Quartet & Jupiter String Quartet) (A)
- A Schubert Journey (Llŷr Williams) (A)
- Vers Le Silence – William Bolcom & Frédéric Chopin (Ran Dank) (A)
CLASSICAL
Best Orchestral Performance
- Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre
Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)
- Beethoven: Symphony No. 9
Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
- Muhly: Throughline
Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
- Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
- Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy
Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording
- Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle
Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares & Szilvia Vörös; Robert Suff, producer (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)
- Glass: Akhnaten
Karen Kamensek, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James & Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
- Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen
Simon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik & Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices)
- Little: Soldier Songs
Corrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan McCullough; James Darrah & John Toia, producers (The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra)
- Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Karen Cargill, Isabel Leonard, Karita Mattila, Erin Morley & Adrianne Pieczonka; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Best Choral Performance
- It’s A Long Way
Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver & Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
- Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale)
- Rising w/The Crossing
Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing)
- Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons
Kaspars Putniņš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)
- Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom
Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir)
- The Singing Guitar
Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet & Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
- Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking
JACK Quartet
- Akiho: Seven Pillars
Sandbox Percussion
- Archetypes
Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion
- Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears
Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax
- Bruits
Imani Winds
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
- Alone Together
Jennifer Koh
- An American Mosaic
Simone Dinnerstein
- Bach: Sonatas & Partitas
Augustin Hadelich
- Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos
Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)
- Mak Bach
Mak Grgić
- Of Power
Curtis Stewart
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
- Confessions
Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist
- Dreams Of A New Day – Songs By Black Composers
Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist
- Mythologies
Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann (Virginie D’Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)
- Schubert: Winterreise
Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist
- Unexpected Shadows
Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)
Best Classical Compendium
- American Originals – A New World, A New Canon
AGAVE & Reginald L. Mobley; Geoffrey Silver, producer
- Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces For Orchestra
Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer
- Cerrone: The Arching Path
Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum; Mike Tierney, producer
- Plays
Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Birnie Kirsh, producers
- Women Warriors – The Voices Of Change
Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
- Akiho: Seven Pillars
Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)
- Andriessen: The Only One
Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes
Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)
- Batiste: Movement 11′
Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)
- Shaw: Narrow Sea
Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion)
MUSIC VIDEO/FILM
Best Music Video
- AC/DC, “Shot In The Dark”
David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer
- Jon Batiste, “Freedom”
Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer
- Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, “I Get A Kick Out Of You”
Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer Lebeau, video producers
- Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon, “Peaches”
Collin Tilley, video director
- Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”
Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers
- Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Lil Nas X & Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video producers
- Olivia Rodrigo, “Good 4 U”
Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez & Tiffany Suh, video producers
Best Music Film
- Inside
Bo Burnham
Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer
- David Byrne’s American Utopia
David Byrne
Spike Lee, video director; David Byrne & Spike Lee, video producers
- Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles
Billie Eilish
Patrick Osborne & Robert Rodriguez, video directors
- Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix In Maui
Jimi Hendrix
John McDermott, video director; Janie Hendrix, John McDermott & George Scott, video producers
- Summer Of Soul
(Various Artists)
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers
The elephant in the room of Tuesday’s nominations was named “The Weeknd.” When last year’s nominations were rolled out, a huge fan backlash erupted after he received zero nominations. That snub came after his song, “Blinding Lights,” was practically the soundtrack of 2020 (it set the record for most weeks in the Billboard Hot 100) and his album, After Hours, was also a commercial success. The Weeknd called the ceremony and the Recording Academy “corrupt,” said that they “owe me, my fans, and the industry transparency,” and ultimately announced that he will boycott the ceremony by not submitting his music for consideration ever again.
The Weeknd’s move seemingly worked. The Recording Academy announced on April 30, 2021, that it was eliminating nearly all of the “secret” committees involved in the nomination process. Introduced in 1989, these groups – made up of industry experts and executives – were kept anonymous. Over the past three decades, the Recording Academy tweaked the nomination process, here and there, but the committees stayed in place. Now, the nominees for the main Grammy categories will be “determined by a majority, peer-to-peer vote of voting members of the Recording Academy. Previously, many of the categories within these fields utilized 15-30 highly skilled music peers who represented and voted within their genre communities for the final selection of nominees,” per the announcement (h/t Variety).
“I think everything that happens during the calendar year influences the way the membership and the trustees vote,” Harvey Mason Jr. told Variety. “Remember, the organization is totally driven by its members — these decisions aren’t made in a vacuum. Did the Weeknd impact someone into thinking this is definitely something that needs to change? I can’t speculate, but I know the goal is to remain relevant and to be on the leading edge of music.” Whether or not they were successful remains to be seen – as in, check Twitter. If someone’s name is Trending, then it’s probably likely they got snubbed.
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles,