Doja Cat Says She’s Quitting Music After Fighting With Fans Over Cancelled Concert

Doja Cat says she ‘can’t wait to disappear’ from the public eye as she declared she doesn’t ‘need to be believed in anymore.’

Doja Cat is apparently done with music. The 26-year-old made the dramatic and shocking announcement via social media after an altercation with fans in Paraguay, where a festival performance was cancelled. “i f–—– quit i can’t wait to f–—– disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” she said to a fan via social media on Friday, March 25.

This shit ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care. — i quit still (@DojaCat) March 25, 2022

“Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f–king fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f–—– nightmare unfollow me,” the star — née Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini — said. The singer also changed the name on her twitter to “i quit.”

The first message was in response to a fan who criticized her for not commenting about the cancelled performance at the Asunciónico Festival. “Doja about 4 years ago you started to achieve fame and all thanks to tik tok what happened to your humility queen? I loved you,” her longtime fan wrote. Another declared the “Woman” singer “Public Enemy #1,” saying it’s too late for Doja “to apologize.”

A seemingly angry Doja also acknowledge the second comment. “I’m not sorry,” she posted back.

She once again took to social media — specifically Twitter — to say she’s “moved on.” She added, “i moved on i’m just gonna let everybody be mad…not taking pictures again with anybody else after this tour….This s–– ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care,” in a Twitter flurry.

Doja is also set to perform at the Lollapalooza Brasil festival, which she acknowledge via Twitter again. “I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I f—– love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better,” she said. “giving brazil the best wig of this era,” she then said in a second tweet.