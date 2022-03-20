See Pics

Miley Cyrus Rocks Out In Barbarella-Style Blue Lamé Catsuit In Chile: Watch

Miley Cyrus performs during the Lollapalooza 2022 festival at the Cerrillos Bicentennial Park in Santiago, Chile, 19 March 2022.
Miley channeled the iconic Jane Fonda character as she donned a futuristic catsuit and heavy 60s eye shadow for the performance.

Miley Cyrus is quite the chameleon when it comes to taking on an array of sensational wardrobes. Such was the case on Saturday (March 19), when the pop star channeled Jane Fonda from the iconic 1968 sci-fi romp Barbarella for the Lollapalooza concert in Chile. Rocking a metallic blue lamé catsuit and heavy 60s-style eye shadow, the “Plastic Hearts” singer swept the adoring crowd into a frenzy with her powerhouse performance (below).

Dancing around the stage in the eye-popping number, Miley, 29, showed off her flawless fashion sense for the packed Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos center in the city of Santiago. She paired the eye-popping ensemble with knee-high leather boots and black leather gloves. Her ever-changing locks were colored a platinum blonde with dark low lights as they were styled long and loose. At one point, she threw on a set of oversized sunglasses, adding a touch of mystery to her futuristic look.

The body-hugging number was in stark contrast to the barely-there getup she rocked during the wardrobe malfunction from her New Year’s Eve show.  During the NBC special, Miley was performing her mega hit “Party in the USA” when her silver crop top slipped off, causing her to rush backstage to change her attire. Shortly afterwards, a tweet announced Miley as “suffering” from the incident, to which a fan took umbrage and replied, “She didn’t ‘suffer.’ Girl didn’t miss a beat or skip a t** and STILL delivered.”

Well, Miley caught wind of the solid support and retweeted it, addressing the situation herself. “Absolutely not! The entire night was pure JOY! I loved every second!” We wouldn’t expect anything less from a polished performer like Miley! The Hannah Montana star kept it real, per usual.

Meanwhile, Miley has been going from strength to strength with her boyfriend Maxx Morando, 23. The pair were recently seen in Cabo San Lucas, enjoying a little rest and relaxation before Miley went on tour again. The couple were first romantically linked after they were spotted sharing a kiss in Miami on New Year’s Eve.