Miley Cyrus Recovers After Wardrobe Malfunction During NYE Performance On Live TV

MILEY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY HOSTED BY MILEY CYRUS AND PETE DAVIDSON -- Pictured: (l-r) Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson -- (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC)
MILEY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY HOSTED BY MILEY CYRUS AND PETE DAVIDSON -- Pictured: 24kGoldn arrives on Friday, December 31st -- (Photo by: Jeff Daly/NBC)
MILEY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY HOSTED BY MILEY CYRUS AND PETE DAVIDSON -- Pictured: Anitta performs on Friday, December 31st -- (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC)
MILEY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY HOSTED BY MILEY CYRUS AND PETE DAVIDSON -- Pictured: Saweetie performs on Friday, December 31st -- (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC) View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
While performing ‘Party in the USA’ during her New Year’s Eve special, Miley Cyrus nearly lost her shirt — but she recovered like a pro to finish the performance!

Miley Cyrus knows that the show must go on and she totally proved it with her New Year’s Eve performance to ring in 2022. After the clock struck midnight, Miley hit the stage during her NBC special to perform “We Can’t Stop” and “Party In The USA”. She was wearing a tiny silver crop top and matching skirt, and the slinky top fell off mid-performance! Luckily, Miley is totally a pro, and she recovered incredibly. After running offstage to quickly change, Miley returned with an oversized red jacket on, which covered up the front of her body.

Even when she was backstage changing, Miley continued singing the lyrics to “Party in the USA,” and her backup vocalists totally slayed it onstage while covering for her. Miley was back onstage in a matter of seconds, and she continued the song to the very end. She even made a joke on the spot, telling the crowd, “This is still the most amount of clothes I’ve worn onstage.” Throughout the evening, Miley wore a number of skimpy outfits, but this was the only one that seemed to give her trouble. Even though it was on live television, though, Miley handled the malfunction like a pro!

Miley Cyrus has a wardrobe malfunction during her New Year’s Eve performance. (NBC)

Later on, Miley’s co-host, Pete Davidson, had her back while taking the mic. “I heard we had a little boob slip, so in solidarity, here are my boobies,” Pete said, while lifting up his shirt. Miley and Pete led the night together, hosting the two hour special, which featured performances from artists like Noah Cyrus, Saweetie and more. Miley also took the stage multiple times to sing, which included a duet of “Jolene” with Noah.

In addition to the performances, Miley and Pete also participated in a number of pre-taped skits, where they poked fun at each other and had viewers cracking up. The two proved to be the perfect pairing. Someone who was noticeably missing, though, was Pete’s current love interest, Kim Kardashian. The two have been spending quite a bit of time together since October, but Kim was M.I.A. during the live New Year’s Eve broadcast.