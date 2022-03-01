Miley Cyrus Rocks Sexy Swimsuit While Vacationing With Boyfriend Maxx Morando In Cabo

Miley Cyrus stunned in the sun in a black one piece on Tuesday while vacationing in Mexico with her new beau, Maxx Morando.

Miley Cyrus, 29, continues to soak up the sun while vacationing in Mexico with boyfriend Maxx Morando, 23, and this time, she’s showing off her stellar bod in a sexy black one piece. In photos you can see here, the “Wrecking Ball” singer put her slim figure on display with the classic black swimsuit, later adding a blue bucket hat and cozying up to her beau who went casual for the occasion in a white tank and high-waisted white jeans.

Miley definitely hasn’t been shy lately about putting her body on display. She was recently photographed last week relaxing in Cabo San Lucas in a tiny black bikini. The Disney alum rocked a black thong two piece with a triangle top and low rise bottom as she sunbathed in Mexico with her musician boyfriend. In other images, Maxx could be seen wearing just his boxer underwear as he tanned and strolled around.

Miley kept her blonde dyed hair up into a messy ponytail as she lounged poolside, keeping the Mexico rays at bay with slim, rectangular sunglasses. The singer’s many tattoos were on fully display in the shot, including her iconic dream catcher design, as she got up and walked around the swimming pool area. Miley looked serene and relaxed as she enjoyed her well-deserved vacation fresh off recent performances, including an appearance at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival.

Earlier in the day, Miley packed on the PDA with Maxx while wearing a black tank top and matching sweatpants with a cream-and-black cardigan thrown overtop. The Liily drummer got cozy with the “Midnight Sky” singer as they kept cool in the shade, looking out at their gorgeous view.

The couple were romantically linked after they were spotted kissing in Miami on New Year’s Eve, when the Hannah Montana actress hosted her own special with Pete Davidson. Maxx and Miley weren’t shy about their romance, packing on the PDA for all to see as they partied on Miley’s balcony on South Beach.