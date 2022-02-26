See Pics

Miley Cyrus Rocks Black Thong Bikini In Cabo With BF Maxx Morando — Photos

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Miley Cyrus left little to the imagination in a black thong bikini as she soaked up the sun in Cabo with her BF Maxx Morando!

Miley Cyrus, 29, has never been shy about putting her body on display — and she certainly did so with a tiny black bikini in Mexico. The Disney alum rocked a black thong two piece with a triangle top and low rise bottom as she sunbathed in Cabo Mexico, with her musician boyfriend Maxx Morando, 23, in these photos. In other images, Maxx could be seen wearing just his boxer underwear as he tanned and strolled around.

She kept her blonde dyed hair up into a messy ponytail as she lounged poolside, keeping her eyes hidden with a black pair of sunglasses to match her suit. The singer’s many tattoos were on fully display, including her iconic dream catcher design, as she got up and walked around the swimming pool area. Miley looked serene and relaxed as she enjoyed her well-deserved vacation fresh off recent performances, including an appearance at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival.

Miley Cyrus is seen in a plunging black jumpsuit at Tom Ford’s Feb. 2020 show. (Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA)

Earlier in the day, Miley packed on the PDA with Maxx while wearing a black tank top and matching sweatpants with a cream-and-black cardigan thrown overtop. The Liily drummer put his arms around her as they appeared to look out at a view while staying cool in the shade.

Maxx kept his eyes hidden behind a large pair of frameless sunglasses, keeping the rest of his look casual with a white tank top and blue pants. During the cuddle session, Maxx appeared to roll of Miley’s top — getting even steamer as they turned around to engage in a kiss for photographers to see. The pair then dialed back the heat as they shared a laugh on their room adjacent deck, before continuing the make out session on a lounge chair.

The couple were romantically linked after they were spotted kissing in Miami on New Year’s Eve, when the Hannah Montana actress hosted her own special with Pete Davidson. Maxx and Miley clearly weren’t shy about sharing their romance, PDA-ing right on Miley’s balcony for all of South Beach to see.