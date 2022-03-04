Brothers Osborne: 5 Things To Know About Country Duo Performing At The ACMs

The Brothers Osborne of just two of the many shining stars ready to take the stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Get to know all about this dynamic duo – and yes, they ARE brothers!

The 57th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards is all about the terrific twos, and there is hardly a pair more magnificent than the Brothers Osborne. Made up of T.J. Osborne and John Osborne (he’s the one with the beard), the Brothers Osborne are nominated for Duo of the Year. They will also join Brittney Spencer for a performance of their collab, a cover of Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’.” The Brothers Osborne hope to walk out of the March 7 show with another award for their collection, so ahead of the event, here’s what you need to know.

They Are Actually Brothers

This group was a long time in the making! The Brothers Osborne were born in Maryland and eventually moved to Nashville together. Once they arrived in Music City, they signed a publishing contract, which ultimately led to a record deal. The younger brother, T.J., is the lead vocalist in the duo, while John is an expert at strumming the guitar. The guys released their first two singles, “Let’s Go There” and “Rum,” in 2013 and 2014, but it wasn’t until the following year that they started to find some mainstream country success.

They’re A Pair Of Country Superstars

The Brothers Osborne’s third single, “Stay A Little Longer,” reached No. 4 on the U.S. country charts and led to the successful release of their debut album, Pawn Shop, in Jan. 2016. The album made it to No. 3 on the Country Billboard charts. “Stay A Little Longer” is the guys’ highest-charting single to date, but they followed up with the release of the record’s second single, “21 Summer,” with “It Ain’t My Fault” released as the next single after that. All five of the guys’ first singles were on the Pawn Shop album. Their next record, Port Saint Joe, arrived in April 2018. They released its first single, “Shoot Me Straight,” in January 2018. It peaked at No. 29 on the U.S. Country charts. In 2020, they put out a third album. Skeletons didn’t immediately replicate the commercial success of the first releases — likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic — but the first single, “All Night,” went on to be certified Platinum.

T.J Osborne Came Out In 2021

“I’m very comfortable being gay,” T.J. Osborne said in a February 2021 profile piece for TIME magazine. While the country music world – and the music industry, in general – has been more accepting of openly gay performers, it still was a shock for someone as famous and successful as T.J. to declare his sexuality. That’s precisely why he did it. “I want to get to the height of my career being completely who I am. He said. I mean, I am who I am, but I’ve kept a part of me muted, and it’s been stifling,” he said.

They’ve Already Won A Ton Of Awards

TJ and John were nominated for their first major award at the 2015 CMAs. However, it wasn’t until the following year that they took home that honor, beating out Florida Georgia Line to win Vocal Duo of the Year. They took home that same award at the 2017 ACM Awards, along with New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year. At the 2017 CMAs, they won Vocal Duo of the Year again, along with Music Video of the Year for “It Ain’t My Fault.” Their hit “Stay A Little Longer” was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2016 Grammys, and were up for a Grammy again in 2018 for “It Ain’t My Fault.”

You’ve Probably Seen Them On Tour

The Brothers Osborne have had the opportunity to perform at the same shows as artists like Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, and Eric Church. Not too shabby!