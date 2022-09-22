Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Baby Boy’s Name Starts With The Letter ‘T’ To Match True & Tristan

Khloe Kardashian‘s newborn is only a month old and fans know more about his name than they know about Kylie Jenner‘s 7-month-old son, whose name she famously changed in March after announcing it as Wolf. Khloe, 38, welcomed her baby boy, and her second child with her ex Tristan Thompson, into the world via surrogate in August, and the sweet moments were shared in the season premiere of The Kardashians on Sept. 22. While she did not give away her newborn’s name in the episode, she did drop a major clue ahead of the arrival of her little one.

“It is gonna start with a ‘T,’” the reality star told her famous momager, Kris Jenner, 66, during the episode, according to E! News. “I mean, that’s really the only names I’ve been looking at,” she added. The “T” runs in the family!

Kris then fed into her curiosity and took to Google to research some common names that begin with a “T”, such as Tatum and Tyler. She also joked about adding another Travis to the family to “just have an easy three.” Of course, two of Khloe’s sisters are in relationships with men named Travis. Kourtney Kardashian married Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker in May and Kylie has two kids with rapper Travis Scott.

As noted above, the end of the first episode of the Hulu series showed Khloe meeting her baby boy, and in a confessional, she gushed about the new addition to her family. “I am so grateful. It’s such a beautiful gift that we’re able to have,” she said as she held her baby for the first time. Tristan, 31, was also there for the arrival of his new son, which is his fourth kid overall. The Good American founder also shares a daughter, 4-year-old True, with Tristan.

As fans know, the time leading up to the arrival of True’s brother was stressful, as Tristan and Khloe conceived just one month before the news that Tristan fathered another kid with a different woman while he was dating Khloe broke. “Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me every single day. I’ve been feeling depressed and sad,” the mom of two admitted to the cameras.

However, now that she has a new light in her life, Khloe said her focus is elsewhere. “Now that my son is here I get to move on and I get to enjoy,” she said. “It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.”