Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Baby Boy’s Name Starts With The Letter ‘T’ To Match True & Tristan

The hint was dropped during the season premiere of 'The Kardashians', which also gave a glimpse of Khloe's little one.

By:
September 22, 2022 6:33PM EDT
Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson
View gallery
PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson take daughter True to sister Kim's Paw Patrol premiere as rumors continue about them rekindling their romance. The on-off couple looked happy and relaxed as they joined members of the Kardashian clan for the private screening. Khloe and pro basketball player Tristan were first linked in 2016 when they were spotted spending time together at a nightclub, and they later took a vacation in Mexico. The two confirmed that they were dating that same year and remained very close through much of 2017. The reality television personality eventually confirmed that she was pregnant with the athlete's child that December through a post made to her Instagram account. Kardashian revealed that she was expecting a girl during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that aired the following year. In 2018, it was reported that Thompson was spotted kissing multiple women in several locations, which surprised the clothing designer. That year, she gave birth to True, and the parents later reconciled following the child's birth. Although the two appeared to be going strong in their new roles as parents, the basketball player, just traded to the Sacramento Kings in California, was later caught cheating with several other women, and the two split up in February of 2019. The pair appeared to mend their relationship over the course of that year and were reportedly on good terms by the beginning of 2020. The parents quarantined together during the early stages of the pandemic, and their romance was eventually resumed last August. Earlier this year, it was reported that the couple was planning on expanding their family in the future, although no solid plans have been revealed as of yet. This past June, it was revealed that Kardashian and Thompson had separated, although they were said to still be on good terms at the time of their split. 12 Aug 2021 Pictured: Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian and daughter True. Photo credit: MEGA Th
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen meeting up once again to co-parent their adorable daughter True, at dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top carried True before Tristan took her and carried her in to the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian‘s newborn is only a month old and fans know more about his name than they know about Kylie Jenner‘s 7-month-old son, whose name she famously changed in March after announcing it as Wolf. Khloe, 38, welcomed her baby boy, and her second child with her ex Tristan Thompson, into the world via surrogate in August, and the sweet moments were shared in the season premiere of The Kardashians on Sept. 22. While she did not give away her newborn’s name in the episode, she did drop a major clue ahead of the arrival of her little one.

“It is gonna start with a ‘T,’” the reality star told her famous momager, Kris Jenner, 66, during the episode, according to E! News. “I mean, that’s really the only names I’ve been looking at,” she added. The “T” runs in the family!

Khloe Kardashian True Thompson
Khloe welcomed her second child, the younger brother of True (pictured above), in August 2022 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Kris then fed into her curiosity and took to Google to research some common names that begin with a “T”, such as Tatum and Tyler. She also joked about adding another Travis to the family to “just have an easy three.” Of course, two of Khloe’s sisters are in relationships with men named Travis. Kourtney Kardashian married Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker in May and Kylie has two kids with rapper Travis Scott.

As noted above, the end of the first episode of the Hulu series showed Khloe meeting her baby boy, and in a confessional, she gushed about the new addition to her family. “I am so grateful. It’s such a beautiful gift that we’re able to have,” she said as she held her baby for the first time. Tristan, 31, was also there for the arrival of his new son, which is his fourth kid overall. The Good American founder also shares a daughter, 4-year-old True, with Tristan.

Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson was allowed to meet his newborn son, although Khloe admitted during the episode that she was hesitant about it (Photo: Shutterstock)

As fans know, the time leading up to the arrival of True’s brother was stressful, as Tristan and Khloe conceived just one month before the news that Tristan fathered another kid with a different woman while he was dating Khloe broke. “Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me every single day. I’ve been feeling depressed and sad,” the mom of two admitted to the cameras.

However, now that she has a new light in her life, Khloe said her focus is elsewhere. “Now that my son is here I get to move on and I get to enjoy,” she said. “It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.”

More From Our Partners

ad