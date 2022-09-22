‘The Kardashians’: Khloe Holds Her Baby Boy For The 1st Time After Surrogate Gives Birth

Khloe Kardashian's baby boy made his debut in 'The Kardashians' season 2 premiere. Khloe sweetly held her son after her surrogate gave birth.

By:
September 22, 2022 8:36AM EDT
Khloe Kardashian
View gallery
PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson take daughter True to sister Kim's Paw Patrol premiere as rumors continue about them rekindling their romance. The on-off couple looked happy and relaxed as they joined members of the Kardashian clan for the private screening. Khloe and pro basketball player Tristan were first linked in 2016 when they were spotted spending time together at a nightclub, and they later took a vacation in Mexico. The two confirmed that they were dating that same year and remained very close through much of 2017. The reality television personality eventually confirmed that she was pregnant with the athlete's child that December through a post made to her Instagram account. Kardashian revealed that she was expecting a girl during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that aired the following year. In 2018, it was reported that Thompson was spotted kissing multiple women in several locations, which surprised the clothing designer. That year, she gave birth to True, and the parents later reconciled following the child's birth. Although the two appeared to be going strong in their new roles as parents, the basketball player, just traded to the Sacramento Kings in California, was later caught cheating with several other women, and the two split up in February of 2019. The pair appeared to mend their relationship over the course of that year and were reportedly on good terms by the beginning of 2020. The parents quarantined together during the early stages of the pandemic, and their romance was eventually resumed last August. Earlier this year, it was reported that the couple was planning on expanding their family in the future, although no solid plans have been revealed as of yet. This past June, it was revealed that Kardashian and Thompson had separated, although they were said to still be on good terms at the time of their split. 12 Aug 2021 Pictured: Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian and daughter True. Photo credit: MEGA Th
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen meeting up once again to co-parent their adorable daughter True, at dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top carried True before Tristan took her and carried her in to the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: TherealSPW/MEGA

In the midst of all the drama with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian welcomed her second child, a baby boy, via surrogate on August 5, 2022. In the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian accompanied Khloe to the hospital. “I’m not ready. I’m really not,” Khloe admitted.

Upon their arrival, the surrogate was already in active labor. Khloe was in the room as the surrogate gave birth to her baby boy. When Khloe’s son entered the world, someone said that he looks “just like True.” Khloe was able to hold her baby boy just after he was born. “I am so grateful. It’s such a beautiful gift that we’re able to have,’ she said.

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian welcomed her son in the season 2 premiere. (TherealSPW/MEGA)

She continued, “Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me every single day. I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.”

Kim got to hold Khloe’s baby boy, too. Khloe stressed that she finally gets to “start the healing process. “Now I finally get to start enjoying my life with two kids now and figuring this out.” She FaceTimed True, who is now a big sister. “This is going to be the start of something positive and happy and beautiful,” Khloe said.

Despite all the pain he’s put her through, Khloe was gracious and let Tristan come to the hospital to meet his son. “I’ve been on the fence about having Tristan come to the hospital or not,” Khloe admitted. Tristan held his son and also remarked that the little one looks like True. “I don’t think he looks like True at all,” Khloe replied.

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with their daughter True. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

“I just figured why not. Let him come. I’ll never get this moment back,” Khloe said about having Tristan come to the hospital. After his visit, Khloe took her baby home with Kim. At the time, he didn’t have a name just yet.

In the season 2 premiere, Khloe revealed that her and Tristan’s embryo was implanted in their surrogate before Thanksgiving. When news broke soon after that Tristan had cheated and fathered a baby with Maralee Nichols, Khloe was heartbroken. “It’s just been a lot to go through all at the same time,” a tearful Khloe said. “It’s supposed to be a really exciting, amazing time and it’s just a different experience. Time’s ticking and I keep burying my head in the sand, but that doesn’t do anything.”

More From Our Partners

ad