‘The Kardashians’: Khloe Holds Her Baby Boy For The 1st Time After Surrogate Gives Birth

In the midst of all the drama with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian welcomed her second child, a baby boy, via surrogate on August 5, 2022. In the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian accompanied Khloe to the hospital. “I’m not ready. I’m really not,” Khloe admitted.

Upon their arrival, the surrogate was already in active labor. Khloe was in the room as the surrogate gave birth to her baby boy. When Khloe’s son entered the world, someone said that he looks “just like True.” Khloe was able to hold her baby boy just after he was born. “I am so grateful. It’s such a beautiful gift that we’re able to have,’ she said.

She continued, “Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me every single day. I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.”

Kim got to hold Khloe’s baby boy, too. Khloe stressed that she finally gets to “start the healing process. “Now I finally get to start enjoying my life with two kids now and figuring this out.” She FaceTimed True, who is now a big sister. “This is going to be the start of something positive and happy and beautiful,” Khloe said.

Despite all the pain he’s put her through, Khloe was gracious and let Tristan come to the hospital to meet his son. “I’ve been on the fence about having Tristan come to the hospital or not,” Khloe admitted. Tristan held his son and also remarked that the little one looks like True. “I don’t think he looks like True at all,” Khloe replied.

“I just figured why not. Let him come. I’ll never get this moment back,” Khloe said about having Tristan come to the hospital. After his visit, Khloe took her baby home with Kim. At the time, he didn’t have a name just yet.

In the season 2 premiere, Khloe revealed that her and Tristan’s embryo was implanted in their surrogate before Thanksgiving. When news broke soon after that Tristan had cheated and fathered a baby with Maralee Nichols, Khloe was heartbroken. “It’s just been a lot to go through all at the same time,” a tearful Khloe said. “It’s supposed to be a really exciting, amazing time and it’s just a different experience. Time’s ticking and I keep burying my head in the sand, but that doesn’t do anything.”