Kylie Jenner Reveals Son’s Name Is Still ‘Officially’ Wolf 6 Months After Announcing Change

It looks like Kylie Jenner is going to keep her fans guessing about her new baby’s name! The makeup mogul, 24, stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday (September 8) and revealed she’s still not ready to announce her 7-month-old son’s name after she and her baby daddy Travis Scott decided their original moniker of “Wolf” wasn’t exactly the right fit.

“We haven’t officially legally changed the name,” Kylie told James while seated alongside her mom Kris Jenner. “His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting.”

After James made a joke about the length of time the secret needs to be kept, Kris chimed in with her own attempt at humor, saying, “So we’ve been calling him ‘Andy’ for nothing?”

Kylie — who also shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi with Travis — went on to say that the parents don’t refer to their bundle of joy by “Wolf,” but they aren’t ready to share the other name, as it appears to still have a question mark hanging on it. “Travis likes to sometimes … one day, he’ll be like, ‘Oooh, this name’s kinda cool,’ and change it again,” the reality star explained. “So we’re just not officially probably gonna change it until … ”

“He’s 21,” Kris chimed in again with another joke.

However, by the end of the segment, Kylie did reveal they have “zoned in on” one name. And when James asked if her son was still named after an animal, Kylie said that was not the case. “There’s a huge exclusive!” James exclaimed.

The talk show outing comes after Kylie made a TikTok to reveal she was struggling a bit after giving birth for the second time. Using a sound bite from her 2017 show, Life of Kylie, Kylie mouthed the words, “I’m getting my personality back though like. I’m feeling like myself again. I really was not myself.” She captioned the clip, “when your postpartum hormones start leveling out.

This isn’t the first time Kylie has opened up about her post pregnancy struggles since she and Travis welcomed their baby boy. She spoke out about it back in March on Instagram. “I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” she admitted. “This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”