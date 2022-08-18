Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster, 4, Lip Sync To Travis Scott In Adorable TikTok: Watch

Sing-along time! Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster got to prove they’re big Travis Scott fans in a sweet new TikTok posted Wednesday, Aug. 17. The 25-year-old mother-of-two and her 4-year-old daughter hyped up the rapper as they lipsynced his song “Mamacita” on the social network.

Kylie and Stormi cuddled close for the 10 second video, which mom backed with a song by her partner and Stormi’s dad, Travis. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister was full of love over the moment, captioning the clip, “My best friendddd” along with a sighing and heart-eyes emoji.

Kylie looked classic as she and little Stormi sang from inside one of mom’s posh Lamborghinis. She was dressed casually in a white tee shirt with cuffed sleeves but, as usual, the beauty guru’s hair and makeup were on point. She had dewy, glowing skin, with a glossy pink pout, well-groomed eyebrows, and a touch of amber eyeshadow playing up her features. Dressing things up a bit, she added two diamond ear cuffs as jewelry and nothing more.

Stormi looked cute as can as she cozied up to mom donning a patterned sundress. Her hair was pushed out and her face and she smiled as mom began to mimic the track, lipsyncing the words, “Mama cita, cita, cita.” Stormi followed after mom, mouthing the words, “You know I really need ya, need ya” and “right now” right beside mom.

Kylie seemed to be smitten with on/off beau Travis, who she welcomed a son with in February 2022. The Texas-born rapper lavished the cosmetics queen with attention last weekend, when she celebrated her 25th birthday. Among the surprises: a house full of roses.

In a video shared on Aug. 13, Kylie showed how her $36.5 Holmby Hills mansion was turned into her own Garden of Eden after Travis packed her home with bouquet after bouquet. Clearly touched, she captioned the post with two smiley teared-eye emojis and a butterfly – known as one of the Houston rapper’s symbols.