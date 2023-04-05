Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Hasn’t Shared Her Baby Boy’s Name Yet: Watch

Khloe Kardashian, 38, is revealing why she hasn’t yet revealed the name of her son — but did ‘fess up to his first initial being a T. “He’s named but I haven’t announced it yet — so originally — he was delivered via surrogate or “the stork” as I like to say — and at first I didn’t know what I was going to name him,” she said of her 8-month-old to Jennifer Hudson in an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, set to air on Thursday, April 6.

“I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit, so at first he didn’t have a name — but then he got a name,” she went on, before dropping the real reason! “But then I was waiting for the premiere of our show but I didn’t know it was this far out — so if my daughter [True] outs me, I’m screwed,” the Good American founder then explained, referencing her family’s reality series The Kardashians on Hulu. The family moved over to the Disney owned streamer back in April 2022 for their first season, then returned for a second later in the fall. Season 3 is set to drop May 25, 2023.

She then added that his name will share the same first initial as his big sister. “I think it will start with a T, yeah — it will start with a T!” she gushed to Jennifer. During the candid chat, the reality star and mom of two also shared some additional updates about her little one, who she just shared the first photo of via Instagram on March 13. Details have been mum about the baby, who she shares with ex, Tristan Thompson, 32. The pair ended their romantic relationship after it was revealed that the NBA star was having a baby with Texas trainer Maralee Nichols, who had seemingly conceived while Tristan was dating Khloe.

“He’s 8 months old, and he’s a little chunk and I wouldn’t have it any other way… I love a chubby baby. He’s a quiet baby, and a happy baby, which is amazing — and my daughter is the same so I’ve been lucky twice,” she shared.

True is also already taking her big sister role seriously, Khloe also revealed! “She loves being a big sister. I was worried because I wasn’t pregnant and I wasn’t sure if it would be hard for her to understand…but she’s been so maternal and loving,” she said on the show.