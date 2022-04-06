Breaking News

Khloe Kardashian Admits Tristan Is ‘Not The Guy’ For Her After Paternity Scandal

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Westlake, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson go to see 'White Boy Rick' on their Sunday afternoon out together. The duo seem to be attempting a dating lifestyle despite Tristan having cheated on Khloe just months ago. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BAHE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class in Calabasas Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class, Calabasas, California, USA - 30 Aug 2021
Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class in Calabasas Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class, Calabasas, California, USA - 30 Aug 2021
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tristen Thompson was seen showing Khloe Kardashian some love as the co-parents arrived to watch their daughter True at dance class, as he placed his arm around her for a hug. While Khloe and Tristen are kind and affectionate to each other, they probably aren't back together. Tristen has met Khloe multiple times at True's dance class and they always drive separately. Tristen seems to want to chat with Khloe before she heads home to Calabasas, but the pair always cut things off after a few minutes with Tristen heading the opposite way. However difficult it may be to be co-parenting x's, Khloe and Tristen are doing a bang-up job at keeping it kind for True. It looks like Khloe has the upper hand in the relationship, as Tristen seems to be the one putting in all of the efforts. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Months after Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal, Khloe Kardashian addressed her relationship with the former NBA star in an interview with Robin Roberts on April 6.

Khloe Kardashian has mostly kept quiet about where she stands with Tristan Thompson after he fathered a third child with another woman, Maralee Nichols, at the end of 2021 — until now. The reality star sat down with Robin Roberts for an ABC News special interview and dished on how things are going with Tristan these days. “I think he’s a great guy and a great dad, he’s just not the guy for me,” Khloe confirmed.

She also dished on the early days of her relationship with Tristan and why she let him back in the first time he cheated on her. “With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning,” she said. “I felt really good for a time. I remember when he cheated on me before I gave birth and I still was able to have him in the delivery room. Yes, it might’ve looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos of it, those videos are going to be as pure as I was able to make them.”

khloe kardashian tristan thompson
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson out with their daughter. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Tristan’s third baby was conceived in March 2021, just months after he and Khloe had gotten back together romantically following his 2019 cheating scandal. Khloe and Tristan went on to split in June, but were on good terms as co-parents and friends afterward. However, this is the first time that Khloe has revealed where she’s at now with her ex.

Related Gallery

Khloe Kardashian's Hottest Post-Breakup Outfits: Photos

*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Khloe Kardashian rocks double denim as she exits Nobu with friends. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Wagner AZ / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Khloe Kardashian steps out in a black snakeskin ensemble for lunch at Malibu Farm Pier Cafe in Malibu. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Agoura Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian is out for Wednesday lunch at Plata Taqueria & Cantina in Agoura Hills donning knee-high boots and a burgundy dress. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 9 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Khloe and her family members sat down with Robin to promote their upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, which premieres on April 14. Khloe confirmed that she will be discussing the paternity scandal on the show. “I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” she told Variety. “But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”

khloe kardashian
Khloe Kardashian on the red carpet. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

When a paternity test proved that Tristan was the father of Maralee’s baby, he publicly apologized to Khloe on social media. “Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote. “You don’t deserve this heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”