Khloe Kardashian Admits Tristan Is ‘Not The Guy’ For Her After Paternity Scandal

Months after Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal, Khloe Kardashian addressed her relationship with the former NBA star in an interview with Robin Roberts on April 6.

Khloe Kardashian has mostly kept quiet about where she stands with Tristan Thompson after he fathered a third child with another woman, Maralee Nichols, at the end of 2021 — until now. The reality star sat down with Robin Roberts for an ABC News special interview and dished on how things are going with Tristan these days. “I think he’s a great guy and a great dad, he’s just not the guy for me,” Khloe confirmed.

She also dished on the early days of her relationship with Tristan and why she let him back in the first time he cheated on her. “With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning,” she said. “I felt really good for a time. I remember when he cheated on me before I gave birth and I still was able to have him in the delivery room. Yes, it might’ve looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos of it, those videos are going to be as pure as I was able to make them.”

Tristan’s third baby was conceived in March 2021, just months after he and Khloe had gotten back together romantically following his 2019 cheating scandal. Khloe and Tristan went on to split in June, but were on good terms as co-parents and friends afterward. However, this is the first time that Khloe has revealed where she’s at now with her ex.

Khloe and her family members sat down with Robin to promote their upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, which premieres on April 14. Khloe confirmed that she will be discussing the paternity scandal on the show. “I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” she told Variety. “But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”

When a paternity test proved that Tristan was the father of Maralee’s baby, he publicly apologized to Khloe on social media. “Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote. “You don’t deserve this heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”