Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome 4th Child Via Surrogate — It’s A Boy

The Kardashian clan just got a little bit bigger — and a whole lot cuter! That’s because Kanye and Kim’s surrogate gave birth to their baby boy. Here’s what we know!

It’s official! Kim Kardashian, 38, has more babies than anyone else in the KarJenner clan, finally beating out Kourtney Kardashian, 39, after two years tied. Kim confirmed that she and Kanye West, 41, welcomed their fourth baby, a boy, with the help of a surrogate. She shared the exciting news via Twitter on the morning of May 10, writing,”He’s here and he’s perfect!” The new baby boy joins a sweet set of siblings — North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1. Considering Kim came from such a large family herself, it’s amazing to see the reality star following in her mom Kris Jenner‘s footsteps and welcoming so many tykes into the world. She’s living her best life as a mom!

Rumors spread that Kim and Kanye had a fourth child on the way in January, with an alleged May due date. Although the couple, who tied the knot in 2014, didn’t immediately confirm or deny the reports, they all seemed too specific to be faked. Kim eventually confirmed the news herself, and fans have been anxiously waiting for the little one’s arrival.

It makes complete sense that Kim would be using a surrogate again, considering she had previously done so because of her condition placenta accrete. Recall that when the makeup mogul delivered her first two children, her placenta was so attached to her uterine wall that it was extremely difficult to remove. Kim even opened up about how her doctor had to put his entire arm inside of her to scrape the placenta away with his fingernails.

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

With that in mind, it is extra special to know that Kim and Kanye were able to deliver their fourth baby safely and without those complications. We can’t say congratulations enough to the growing fam!