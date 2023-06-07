‘The Kardashians’ EP Reveals How Long Family Plans To Continue Filming Hulu Show

Amid Season 3 of 'The Kardashians' on Hulu, the show's EP revealed just how many more seasons the famous family plans to participate in for the popular streaming site.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
June 7, 2023 6:15PM EDT
kardashians hulu future
View gallery
FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY Mandatory Credit: Photo by Action Press/Shutterstock (12886785h) In this handout photo provided by Hulu, The Walt Disney Company, Kim Kardashian wearing a custom Thierry Mugler latex dress that was designed exclusively by Thierry before he passed away arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians Held at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States 'The Kardashians' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, Califrnia, USA - 07 Apr 2022
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian shows off her curvy figure as she and boyfriend Pete Davidson make grand entrance to HULU’s “The Kardashian’s” event in Hollywood Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
(FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout photo provided by Hulu/The Walt Disney Company, Kim Kardashian wearing a custom Thierry Mugler latex dress that was designed exclusively by Thierry before he passed away arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Hulu's 'The Kardashians' held at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Los Angeles Premiere Of Hulu's 'The Kardashians', Goya Studios, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 08 Apr 2022
Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

Love it or not, The Kardashians on Hulu is going to keep on filming! While chatting at Hulu’s FYC event on Jun. 6, the show’s EP, Danielle King, revealed how many more seasons of the show fans can expect. Danielle revealed, via Deadline, that the show will keep going until “North’s marriage”, in reference to Kim Kardashian‘s nine-year-old daughter. More so, although Season 3 just premiered on May 25, the EP said that they are already filming the next season and it’s going “great.”

'the kardashians' premiere
Kris Jenner, Khloe & Kim Kardashian at the premiere of ‘The Kardashians’ in Apr. 2022. (Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock)

Later, fellow EP, Ben Winston, shared that the show’s fans can expect several more seasons involving the famous Kar-Jenner family. “We feel very fortunate that Disney picked us up for Season 5 and Season 6. We feel great about that,” he said earlier this week. Since the series is a reality show based on the family’s real lives, Ben noted it’s hard to predict what to expect in the coming seasons. “It’s actually a really hard show to say how it’s going to evolve. Because where we’ve got to be really smart is we’ve got to change as they change,” he explained.

Kris Jenner, 67, and her family dominated the E! network for over 20 seasons with their previous show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The former reality series came to a close in Jun. 2021, however, it wasn’t long until the family returned to TV and released Season 1 of The Kardashians in Apr. 2022. “I think that we made a real significant step forward when we launched this show on Hulu,” Ben added of the new series. “It just felt elevated and it felt more befitting of where the family were and who they are as these successful, powerful, brilliant women who still resonated with an audience because of this tight bond with the family unit. And I think it will continue to evolve.”

What surprised Danielle, who spends almost every day filming with the family, is how relatable they are. “They have a global presence it’s like, ‘Oh, the Kardashians.’ But I think when you really get to know them and you spend time with them, which I do every single day, what I’m surprised by, and delightfully so, is just the commonality, the things that we have in common,” she gushed. “These are ordinary women with extraordinary stories.”

Later, Khloe Kardashian, 38, and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 44, who are both EPs on the show, shared some of their thoughts on Season 3. “This is when you and Kim… Oh my god, I now have to hear on our family group chat about these two for the next four months,” she explained of Kim and Kourt’s feud this season. When the 44-year-old Lemme founder explained that she “removed” herself from the family group chat, Khloe was quick to say she added her back. “I said, ‘You’re actually going to sit here, you’re going to listen to all of us.’ So I added her back to four chats and she keeps going, ‘How am I back in this chat?’”, the 38-year-old said at the Hulu event. The latest episode of The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu on Jun. 8.

More From Our Partners

ad