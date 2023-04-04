Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Share Private Footage Of All 3 Weddings In New Special: Watch Trailer

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reflect on all three of their 'perfect' weddings in the trailer for ‘Til Death Do Us Part, which premieres April 13.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 4, 2023 1:58PM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian
View gallery
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The lovebirds were dressed in black as they stepped out in West Hollywood together for refreshments at Cha Cha Matcha in Los Angeles. Pictured: Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are one big happy family as they are seen leaving dinner with sons Reign and Landon Barker at Nobu in Malibu, Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Reign Disick, Landon Barker BACKGRID USA 10 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Fans will finally get a glimpse into all three of Kourtney Kardashianand Travis Barker‘s 2022 weddings in a new Hulu special. The newly-released trailer for Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney and Travis (premiering April 13) features private footage from the power couple’s nuptials in Las Vegas, Santa Barbara, and Italy. The trailer shows Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 47, reflecting on their weddings, with footage from all three ceremonies. “This is our personal archive footage that we are sharing with the world,” Kourtney says at the start of the trailer.

Kourtney asks Travis if he’s surprised that they got married three times. Travis admits that he “can’t pick” which wedding he liked the best. The couple had an unofficial wedding at a chapel in Vegas on April 3, 2022, followed by an intimate legal courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara on May 15, 2022. Travis’ father, Randy Barker, and Kourtney’s grandmother, MJ Campbell, were the only people at the Santa Barbara wedding. Kourtney and Travis invited all their loved ones, including their six combined children, to their wedding in Portofino, Italy, on May 22, 2022.

“Vegas was our wild rockstar wedding. Santa Barbara was as traditional was everyone else’s wedding could’ve been,” Travis says in the trailer. Kourtney calls the Italy wedding “really romantic and classic.” As footage rolls from the nuptials in Italy, Kourtney admits that she “had so much anxiety because it’s such a vulnerable moment you’re sharing.” Travis confesses that he was also so nervous to marry Kourtney, who he proposed to in October 2021, after over a year of dating.

Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (Photo: Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

In the trailer, we see the most footage from the wedding in Italy. There’s a glimpse of both Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner delivering emotional speeches at the ceremony. Travis opens up more about his nerves at the third wedding. “I was nervous and I knew I’m not gonna be able to say my vows without crying,” he says. Kourtney adds, “Our wedding felt like time didn’t exist. and It just felt perfect.” The POOSH founder wore a flirty, short Dolce & Gabbana dress to the lavish Italian nuptials.

Kourtney and Travis’ new Hulu special will premiere April 13, one month before the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians on May 25.

More From Our Partners

ad