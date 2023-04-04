Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Share Private Footage Of All 3 Weddings In New Special: Watch Trailer

Fans will finally get a glimpse into all three of Kourtney Kardashianand Travis Barker‘s 2022 weddings in a new Hulu special. The newly-released trailer for Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney and Travis (premiering April 13) features private footage from the power couple’s nuptials in Las Vegas, Santa Barbara, and Italy. The trailer shows Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 47, reflecting on their weddings, with footage from all three ceremonies. “This is our personal archive footage that we are sharing with the world,” Kourtney says at the start of the trailer.

Kourtney asks Travis if he’s surprised that they got married three times. Travis admits that he “can’t pick” which wedding he liked the best. The couple had an unofficial wedding at a chapel in Vegas on April 3, 2022, followed by an intimate legal courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara on May 15, 2022. Travis’ father, Randy Barker, and Kourtney’s grandmother, MJ Campbell, were the only people at the Santa Barbara wedding. Kourtney and Travis invited all their loved ones, including their six combined children, to their wedding in Portofino, Italy, on May 22, 2022.

“Vegas was our wild rockstar wedding. Santa Barbara was as traditional was everyone else’s wedding could’ve been,” Travis says in the trailer. Kourtney calls the Italy wedding “really romantic and classic.” As footage rolls from the nuptials in Italy, Kourtney admits that she “had so much anxiety because it’s such a vulnerable moment you’re sharing.” Travis confesses that he was also so nervous to marry Kourtney, who he proposed to in October 2021, after over a year of dating.

In the trailer, we see the most footage from the wedding in Italy. There’s a glimpse of both Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner delivering emotional speeches at the ceremony. Travis opens up more about his nerves at the third wedding. “I was nervous and I knew I’m not gonna be able to say my vows without crying,” he says. Kourtney adds, “Our wedding felt like time didn’t exist. and It just felt perfect.” The POOSH founder wore a flirty, short Dolce & Gabbana dress to the lavish Italian nuptials.

Kourtney and Travis’ new Hulu special will premiere April 13, one month before the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians on May 25.