Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Share Official Wedding Photos: ‘Till Death Do Us Part’

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker officially got hitched, and now they’re sharing the photos from their beautiful day! Kourt, who ditched the traditional long white gown for a short mini dress, posted a series of photos you can see here to her Instagram to display the wedding love. The pics show the happy couple taking on the classic movie iconography, kissing in a convertible with a “Just Married” sign and several tin cans attached to the back.

Other photos showed the couple looking happier than ever staring into each others’ eyes while Kourt also showed off her short mini dress and red velvet pumps. The pair held hands as they walked to their car, looking simple and stylish for their low-key ceremony.

The “official” wedding comes about a month after the pair first tied the knot after the Grammys in Las Vegas on April 3. At the time, they weren’t able to obtain a marriage license, so the marriage was not legal — until now! The two appeared to exchange their “I Dos” on the steps of a courthouse, according to TMZ. It’s not entirely clear who all was in attendance, but one of the photos in the Instagram series showed the couple posing with Travis’s father, Randy Barker, and Kourt’s maternal grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell.

The Kravis engagement (which happened on the couple’s one year anniversary in Oct. 2021) aired on a recent episode of The Kardashians, and Kourtney knew even then that she was going to have a small wedding. While discussing plans with her glam team, Kourtney said it was “just going to be [her and Travis]” when they got married.

Although the pair fell deeply in love in the fall of 2020, they have been longtime friends for years. Travis also lives in Calabasas, and is a close friend of the Kardashian family. The families have spent a lot of time together over the years, and eventually, Kourtney made the first move to take things to the next level.

Kourtney has three children with her ex, Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis has two kids with ex, Shanna Moakler, as well as a stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya, who he’s extremely close with. The families have blended since Travis and Kourtney got together.