Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding Dress: She Marries Travis Barker In White Mini

Kourtney Kardashian ditched the idea of a long gown for her wedding, and instead, she tied the knot with Travis Barker while wearing a white mini dress. The mom of three wed Travis in Santa Barbara on May 15, and she rocked a little white dress with a veil for the nuptials. In photos obtained by TMZ, which you can see here, Kourtney and Travis could be seen posing for photos in front of a convertible with a JUST MARRIED sign. Kourt’s hair was pulled back into an updo, while Travis rocked all black for the occasion.

The wedding comes just over a month after Kourtney and Travis first tied the knot after the Grammys in Las Vegas on April 3. At the time, they weren’t able to obtain a marriage license, so the marriage was not legal — until now! The two appeared to exchange their “I Dos” on the steps of a courthouse, according to TMZ. It’s unclear whether any of Kourtney’s famous family members were in attendance.

Kourtney and Travis’ engagement aired on a recent episode of The Kardashians, and Kourtney knew even then that she was going to have a small wedding. While discussing plans with her glam team, Kourtney said it was “just going to be [her and Travis]” when they got married. Travis proposed on his and Kourtney’s one year anniversary in Oct. 2021.

Although these two just got together romantically in the fall of 2020, they’ve been longtime friends for years. Travis also lives in Calabasas, and is a close friend of the Kardashian family. The families have spent a lot of time together over the years, and eventually, Kourtney made the first move to take things to the next level.

Kourtney has three children with her ex, Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis has two kids with ex, Shanna Moakler, as well as a stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya, who he’s extremely close with. The families have blended since Travis and Kourtney got together.