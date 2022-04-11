Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She & Travis Barker Got Together: ‘I Made The First Move’

Kourtney Kardashian shed light on how her relationship with Travis Barker began in the premiere episode of ‘The Kardashians.’ After years of friendship, Kourtney made the initial move!

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 46, recently went through a Las Vegas wedding ceremony after a whirlwind start to their romance, but how did it all begin? Kourtney explained how her love story with Travis started in the first episode of The Kardashians. They had been friends for years, but their relationship began to progress during the pandemic.

“I was definitely always attracted to Travis. I just think it was the right time in my life. I had taken, like, a year to myself, but my closest best friends have always said you have to hook up with Travis,” Kourtney revealed.

Kourtney and Travis live a block away from each other. Kourtney said that Travis was one of her “closest friends” for around 8 years. “We used to work out together all the time and just us doing stuff on a friend level, we could just be ourselves. We fell in love, and now he’s my boyfriend,” she continued.

Kourtney was the one to finally take things to the next level with Travis. “We would almost like play house because we would do things together with our kids,” Kourtney said. “We would go to museums and go to church. Last year, during the pandemic we were texting so I just put it out there, like, flirtatious conversation. Finally, I think once I made it known, he asked me to watch a movie. And the whole movie he didn’t make a move.”

During their movie date, Kourtney was the one who ended up kissing Travis first. She didn’t want to waste any more time! “He was taking a long time. The movie was over and then we started another movie. And I was like, “I don’t have time for this, like, movie marathon. So I made the first move,” Kourtney admitted.

Prior to their happily ever after, both Kourtney and Travis had been in very public relationships. Kourtney and Scott Disick, 38, were together from 2005 to 2015. They share 3 kids together: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Travis was married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2005. They have 2 kids: Landon and Alabama. Travis is also stepdad to Shanna’s daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

The first 2 episodes of The Kardashians will premiere on April 14. New episodes will drop Thursdays on Hulu.