Kourtney Matches With Travis Barker & Kids In Black At ‘Kardashians’ Premiere

We’re a happy family! The reality star and rocker still looked smitten, just days after their ‘practice wedding’ in Las Vegas.

A matching set! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker looked like quite the pair during the red carpet premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians in LA on Thursday, Apr. 7, 2022. Not the type to hide their love, the couple kissed and cuddled while cameras flashed all around.

The Poosh founder was punk-chic in an ab-baring black outfit, which teamed a flutter-sleeve crop top with a high-waisted maxi skirt and chunky jewelry. Keeping flirty, she showed off a hint of underboob. Meanwhile, Travis went with a dapper black suit with a matching shirt and chunky creeper-style loafers.

Making it a family affair, the duo posed on the red carpet with his two kids, Landon Barker and Alabama Barker, as well as his former stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya, who also embraced an all-black dress code. Kourtney and Scott Disick’s son, Reign, was also in attendance, matching mom in dark duds and little Vans sneakers.

Kravis’ loved-up display was no surprise. The always-amorous pair’s PDA was in still in high gear, mere days after the duo tried to tie the knot in Las Vegas. (They were ultimately unsuccessful, as they were unable to secure an official marriage license at 2am.)

But Kourtney and Travis weren’t the only romance on the red carpet. Kourtney’s ex Scott used the event to make his red carpet debut with new girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson. He went with a classic black suit, worn without a tie but with a flash of pattern from his polka dot pocket square. Rebecca looked like she fit in as she modeled an olive green bodycon dress with one sheer sleeve.

Scott seemed like he was hanging in there after news of his ex’s would-be nuptials. But behind the scenes, sources have confessed that the reality star and longtime Kardashian insider felt like his ex’s Vegas wedding was a “gut-punch” to their former relationship.

“Kourtney almost married Scott in Vegas years ago and Kris was able to deter them from doing it,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They almost got married there and Kourtney knows this. Whether or not it was just for fun, it was a reality check and an eye-opener for Scott.”

“It was one thing to get over the fact that they were engaged in the first place. But to find out they went through with a ceremony, in Vegas of all places — he felt crushed.”