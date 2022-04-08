See Pics

Kourtney Matches With Travis Barker & Kids In Black At ‘Kardashians’ Premiere

FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY Mandatory Credit: Photo by Action Press/Shutterstock (12886785h) In this handout photo provided by Hulu, The Walt Disney Company, Kim Kardashian wearing a custom Thierry Mugler latex dress that was designed exclusively by Thierry before he passed away arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians Held at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States 'The Kardashians' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, Califrnia, USA - 07 Apr 2022
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian shows off her curvy figure as she and boyfriend Pete Davidson make grand entrance to HULU’s “The Kardashian’s” event in Hollywood Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
(FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout photo provided by Hulu/The Walt Disney Company, Kim Kardashian wearing a custom Thierry Mugler latex dress that was designed exclusively by Thierry before he passed away arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Hulu's 'The Kardashians' held at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Los Angeles Premiere Of Hulu's 'The Kardashians', Goya Studios, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 08 Apr 2022
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner looks stunning as she quietly attended The Kardashian' Hulu TV show viewing party in Hollywood. 08 Apr 2022 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA845752_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
We’re a happy family! The reality star and rocker still looked smitten, just days after their ‘practice wedding’ in Las Vegas.

A matching set! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker looked like quite the pair during the red carpet premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians in LA on Thursday, Apr. 7, 2022. Not the type to hide their love, the couple kissed and cuddled while cameras flashed all around.

The Poosh founder was punk-chic in an ab-baring black outfit, which teamed a flutter-sleeve crop top with a high-waisted maxi skirt and chunky jewelry. Keeping flirty, she showed off a hint of underboob. Meanwhile, Travis went with a dapper black suit with a matching shirt and chunky creeper-style loafers.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker matched in all black during the red carpet premiere of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians’ in LA. (Action Press/Shutterstock)

Making it a family affair, the duo posed on the red carpet with his two kids, Landon Barker and Alabama Barker, as well as his former stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya, who also embraced an all-black dress code. Kourtney and Scott Disick’s son, Reign, was also in attendance, matching mom in dark duds and little Vans sneakers.

FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY Mandatory Credit: Photo by Action Press/Shutterstock (12886785e) In this handout photo provided by Hulu, The Walt Disney Company, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere of Hulu's 'The Kardashians' held at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States 'The Kardashians' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, Califrnia, USA - 07 Apr 2022
Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya 'The Kardashians' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, Califrnia, USA - 07 Apr 2022
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 03 Apr 2022

Kravis’ loved-up display was no surprise. The always-amorous pair’s PDA was in still in high gear, mere days after the duo tried to tie the knot in Las Vegas. (They were ultimately unsuccessful, as they were unable to secure an official marriage license at 2am.)

But Kourtney and Travis weren’t the only romance on the red carpet. Kourtney’s ex Scott used the event to make his red carpet debut with new girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson. He went with a classic black suit, worn without a tie but with a flash of pattern from his polka dot pocket square. Rebecca looked like she fit in as she modeled an olive green bodycon dress with one sheer sleeve.

Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker, Atiana de la Hoya
The famous couple was supported by his kids as well as Kourtney’s son Reign. Everyone followed the all-black dress code. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Scott seemed like he was hanging in there after news of his ex’s would-be nuptials. But behind the scenes, sources have confessed that the reality star and longtime Kardashian insider felt like his ex’s Vegas wedding was a “gut-punch” to their former relationship.

 

“Kourtney almost married Scott in Vegas years ago and Kris was able to deter them from doing it,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They almost got married there and Kourtney knows this. Whether or not it was just for fun, it was a reality check and an eye-opener for Scott.”

“It was one thing to get over the fact that they were engaged in the first place. But to find out they went through with a ceremony, in Vegas of all places — he felt crushed.”