Kourtney Kardashian Says She & Travis Barker Meant To Legally Wed But Couldn’t Get A License At 2 A.M.

Kourtney Kardashian says she meant to legally marry Travis Barker in Las Vegas! The 42-year-old explained what happened during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel alongside family members Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian on April 6. Jimmy prompted, “You went ahead and got fake married?” referencing her surprise nuptials.

“It’s not called fake marriage. There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour,” she explained, noting she was surprised that they aren’t available “24 hours” in Nevada. “That’s what I thought [that you could get them anytime], I was like, are you guys lying? We asked five times and they were like, it opens at 8 am,” the Poosh founder explained. The couple got married at 2 a.m. — meaning they were six hours early.

Jimmy then asked, “You wanted to get married for real but you couldn’t?” as Kourt confirmed that’s exactly what happened. “Yes…what’s in the heart is in the heart,” she sweetly gushed. The news was entirely a surprise for the KarJenner clan: Kris and Khloe confirmed they knew, but everyone else — including Kim — found out via the family group chat. “I was sleeping…but I woke up to a million texts!” the SKIMS founder said. Kourt was also gifted a series of custom plates by Jimmy to celebrate the wedding, all including PDA-heavy photos of her and Travis. Mazel tov!

The new show, simply called The Kardashians, was previously described by the family as more “docu-series” style compared to E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “Before, on E!, it was totally us and totally amazing, but the episodes were so short,” Kim told Variety last month. “And the producers definitely knew what the E! audience wanted. And this feels a little bit more documentary-style,” she said, adding that there’s going to be more focus on things like their brands and her focus on prison-reform.

“My goal was that it was familiar and felt like home, like, ‘Oh, my God, they’re back.’ But updated or just a little bit more intimate,” Kim also said. Another major reason for the network move was to make sure the show was in real-time: during the 20 season run of KUWTK, the show was often catching up to headlines that happened in the media months earlier (a prime example includes the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods drama). “We wanted it to be as current as possible…we hated how long we had to wait. That was like the death of us, because once we got over something, we had to rehash it all over again,” Kim also said.

The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on April 14. The show is a two season deals with a planned forty episodes, so there’ll be plenty of to watch when it comes to the famous California-based family.