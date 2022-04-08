Scott Disick Brings New GF Rebecca Donaldson To ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere

With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just feet away, Scott Disick showed up to ‘The Kardashians’ premiere with his new girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson.

Scott Disick had a date by his side while attending The Kardashians premiere in California on April 7. The reality star held hands with his new love interest, Rebecca Donaldson, 27, as they made their red carpet debut at the event. Scott wore a black suit with white button down underneath, while Rebecca rocked a one-sleeved mini dress and open-toed heels. The model’s hair was pulled back into a slick ponytail on the red carpet.

Of course, Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, was also at the event. She walked the red carpet with her fiance Travis Barker, who she married in a “practice” Las Vegas wedding on April 3 (they were not able to obtain a marriage license in time for the nuptials). Kourtney and Travis posed on the red carpet with his two kids, Landon Barker and Alabama Barker, as well as his former stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya. Kourtney and Scott’s son, Reign Disick, was also in attendance.

Meanwhile, Scott and Rebecca were just linked for the first time earlier this week. Since his breakup from Amelia Hamlin in Sept. 2021, Scott has been spending time with women like Hana Cross and Holly Scarfone, but Rebecca is the first woman he’s taken to an official event like this. Scott and Rebecca spent time in Malibu together on April 5, and then hit the town for a night out in Hollywood on April 6.

Scott has remained close with the Kardashian family since his split from Kourtney, who he shares three kids with. However, Kourtney’s very serious relationship with Travis has understandably been hard for Scott, as he’s admittedly always held out hope that he and Kourtney would get back together. The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on April 14 and will be the first time the famous family is back on television since Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended in June 2021.