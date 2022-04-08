See Pics

Scott Disick Brings New GF Rebecca Donaldson To ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere

scott discik rebecca donaldson
Stewart Cook/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock
FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY Mandatory Credit: Photo by Action Press/Shutterstock (12886785h) In this handout photo provided by Hulu, The Walt Disney Company, Kim Kardashian wearing a custom Thierry Mugler latex dress that was designed exclusively by Thierry before he passed away arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians Held at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States 'The Kardashians' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, Califrnia, USA - 07 Apr 2022
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian shows off her curvy figure as she and boyfriend Pete Davidson make grand entrance to HULU’s “The Kardashian’s” event in Hollywood Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
(FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout photo provided by Hulu/The Walt Disney Company, Kim Kardashian wearing a custom Thierry Mugler latex dress that was designed exclusively by Thierry before he passed away arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Hulu's 'The Kardashians' held at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Los Angeles Premiere Of Hulu's 'The Kardashians', Goya Studios, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 08 Apr 2022
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner looks stunning as she quietly attended The Kardashian' Hulu TV show viewing party in Hollywood. 08 Apr 2022 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA845752_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just feet away, Scott Disick showed up to ‘The Kardashians’ premiere with his new girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson.

Scott Disick had a date by his side while attending The Kardashians premiere in California on April 7. The reality star held hands with his new love interest, Rebecca Donaldson, 27, as they made their red carpet debut at the event. Scott wore a black suit with white button down underneath, while Rebecca rocked a one-sleeved mini dress and open-toed heels. The model’s hair was pulled back into a slick ponytail on the red carpet.

scott disick rebecca donaldson
Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson at ‘The Kardashians’ premiere. (Stewart Cook/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock)

Of course, Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, was also at the event. She walked the red carpet with her fiance Travis Barker, who she married in a “practice” Las Vegas wedding on April 3 (they were not able to obtain a marriage license in time for the nuptials). Kourtney and Travis posed on the red carpet with his two kids, Landon Barker and Alabama Barker, as well as his former stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya. Kourtney and Scott’s son, Reign Disick, was also in attendance.

scott disick rebecca donaldson
Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson on ‘The Kardashians’ premiere red carpet. (Stewart Cook/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, Scott and Rebecca were just linked for the first time earlier this week. Since his breakup from Amelia Hamlin in Sept. 2021, Scott has been spending time with women like Hana Cross and Holly Scarfone, but Rebecca is the first woman he’s taken to an official event like this. Scott and Rebecca spent time in Malibu together on April 5, and then hit the town for a night out in Hollywood on April 6.

Scott has remained close with the Kardashian family since his split from Kourtney, who he shares three kids with. However, Kourtney’s very serious relationship with Travis has understandably been hard for Scott, as he’s admittedly always held out hope that he and Kourtney would get back together. The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on April 14 and will be the first time the famous family is back on television since Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended in June 2021.