Scott Disick Takes New Fling Rebecca Donaldson, 27, For Night Out At Club In L.A.: Photos

The pair sported all black as they headed out for a night on the town, shortly after Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian’s Vegas wedding to Travis Barker.

Scott Disick was living it up in Los Angeles on Tuesday night April 6. The 38-year-old reality star was spotted holding hands with Rebecca Donaldson, 27, as they left a club together. The couple were both dressed in all black as they were seen outside the venue together. Rebecca looked beautiful in a sexy, black mini-dress and heels. Scott rocked a black hoodie and baggy pants, as well as a backwards baseball cap for the evening.

Rebecca wasn’t the only of Scott’s recent flames to attend the Los Angeles party. His other recent companions Too Hot to Handle star Holly Scarfone and Hana Cross, who had also dated Brooklyn Beckham in the past, were also at the club on the same evening.

This wasn’t the first time that Scott had been seen out and about with the model. The Flip It Like Disick star had been spotted with Rebecca in the first photos of him since his ex Kourtney Kardashian had an impromptu wedding ceremony to blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in Las Vegas in the wee hours of the morning on Monday April 4. Rebecca and Scott were both dressed in light clothes, fitting for the warm day.

Scott’s newfound flame seems to have begun somewhat recently, as he was spotted out on romantic date nights with Holly as recently as mid-March, even leaving some flirty comments for her on Instagram. A source close to Scott had revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that his connection with the Netflix reality star was a way of keeping his mind off of his ex. “There is a connection with Holly, and she is quite easy to be around, but Scott likes being around any woman right now that can help him take his mind off Kourtney and Travis,” they explained.

The source also explained that Scott wasn’t in the market for a “serious” relationship any time soon. “Scott isn’t looking to settle down right now. After his past letdowns, Scott feels like it would have to take someone incredibly special to make him want to commit to a romantic relationship,” the source told HL.