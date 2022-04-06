Rebecca Donaldson: 5 Things To Know About The Model, 27, Spotted Out With Scott Disick

Scott Disick was seen hanging out with model Rebecca Donaldson shortly after news of Kourtney Kardashian’s Vegas wedding with Travis Barker. Here’s what we know about ‘The Lord’s new lady.

Hours after the initial reports of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s surprise wedding in Las Vegas, her ex, Scott Disick, was spotted walking in Malibu with 27-year-old model Rebecca Donaldson by his side. During the outing, Scott, 38, looked relaxed in his black-and-white plaid shirt, black shorts, and black cap. Rebecca also dressed for mid-Spring weather, donning a pair of cutoff jean shorts, a flowing white blouse, and a pair of sunglasses.

The pairing is the latest entry in Scott’s long romantic history. Following his final split with Kourtney, Scott has dated Sofia Richie, Amelia Hamlin, and a recent cast of women including Elizabeth Grace Lindley, Christine Burke, Hana Cross, and Holly Scarfone. So, who is Rebecca?

Rebecca Donaldson Is A Model…

According to an Instagram attributed to her, Rebecca is a model managed by M+P Models. She is listed at a height of 5’7″, with eyes of blue and hair of dark brown. Judging by her portfolio and the few photos she’s posted to Instagram, she has modeled everything from evening wear to intimates. She is also based out of Europe, with many of her pictures being tagged in London, Glasgow, Amsterdam, and Paris.

…And The Founder Of Muse Activewear.

In the Instagram bio attributed to Rebecca, she links to Muse Activewear, a line of “Athleisurewear for the ambitious, inspired female.” In a May 2021 interview, Rebecca discussed how this brand came about. “I launched MUSE activewear in October 2020 during the UK lockdown,” she told Grace Henley. “MUSE is targeted at ambitious, inspired women. We offer a diverse collection of comfortable, supportive gym wear that can also be transitioned to be worn in everyday life. The brand is based on the minimalism trend ‘woke luxe’ including restrained forms with neutral, trans-seasonal colour palettes.”

She Has Lived An Unconventional Life.

“I’ve never had a 9-5 job,” Rebecca said in the 2021 interview. “I’ve part-time worked in that sort of role however, I’ve only ever lasted around six months. This is probably part of the reason why I decided to start my own business!”

Rebecca Relates To ScarJo & JLaw.

When discussing her brand, Rebecca said that she wanted to create “something that not only I would wear and be proud of putting my name against, but also something that was missing from the market – affordable, good quality products that are also very wearable day-to-day, as I found I struggled to find items that covered all these aspects.”

With this approach, there’s a possibility that Muse will take off. If that does, someday soon, there will be a biopic about Rebecca, and she knows who she wants to play her in the movie. “Maybe Jennifer Lawrence or Scarlett Johansson. I think both are quite fierce yet have a goofy side which I can relate to.”

She Also Has Something In Common With Lori Loughlin.

Perhaps Rebecca’s association with Scott Disick might help her regarding Google rankings. Right now, she’s not the first result that comes up when you search “Rebecca Donaldson.” That honor belongs to the Full House fandom wiki because Lori Loughlin’s character on Full House/Fuller House was named “Rebecca Donaldson.” She later became Rebecca Katsopolis after marrying Uncle Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos).