Scott Disick Seen With Gorgeous Model In 1st Pics Since Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding

Scott Disick was photographed walking around Malibu, CA with Rebecca Donaldson, just hours after it was reported that his ex Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony.

Scott Disick, 38, kept the company of a gorgeous gal hours after news broke that his ex Kourtney Kardashian is now a married woman. The former boyfriend of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen walking with model Rebecca Donaldson in Malibu, CA on April 5 and appeared relaxed. He wore a plaid shirt, shorts, and sneakers during the outing and added sunglasses and a black baseball cap to top things off.

Rebecca also looked stylish in a long-sleeved white top with a plunging neckline, denim Daisy Dukes, and white sneakers. She also wore sunglasses and had her long hair down as she carried a tote bag during the walk.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly got married on April 4. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Just hours before Scott and Rebecca were seen, 42-year-old Kourtney made headlines for reportedly getting hitched to her longtime boyfriend Travis Barker, 46, after they attended the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The lovebirds apparently said “I do” in the early morning hours of Monday at One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, NV, the same city the Grammys took place. Although they walked the red carpet of the event and showed off major PDA, they didn’t mention any plans to get hitched later on and it’s not yet known if it was a spur of the moment decision or not since they were already engaged.

According to TMZ, Kourtney and Travis presented their marriage license to the chapel’s owner and an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the nuptials. Neither one of them have confirmed the happy news yet but we wouldn’t be surprised if they do so with a sweet and romantic social media post in the near future.

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian dated from 2006 until 2015. ( s_bukley/Shutterstock)

Before Kourtney reportedly got hitched to Travis, she was in an on and off relationship with Scott from 2006 until 2015 and they share three kids, including Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, together. It’s unknown if the kids were present at Kourtney and Travis’ wedding or if the family plans on having a bigger wedding with family and friends in the future.