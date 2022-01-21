5 Things

Hana Cross: 5 Things To Know About The Model, 23, Spotted On Dinner Date With Scott Disick

Hana Cross
The model and influencer has been sighted going on a number of dates with Scott Disick since late 2021. Find out everything you need to know about her here.

Does Scott Disick have a new lady in his life? The 38-year-old reality star was spotted on a romantic dinner date with Hana Cross, 23, on Thursday January 20 at Nobu in Malibu. While the pair enjoyed an evening and double date with friends, this wasn’t the first time that Scott and Hana have been seen out and about together. The couple have been seen together on various occasions over the past few months. Find out everything you need to know about Hana here!

Hana and Scott were seen leaving Nobu together.

1. Hana has gone out with Scott a few times since November

Other than their January outing, Scott and Hana have been seen together a couple of times before. Scott was first spotted with her back in November 2021, when the duo were seen leaving Nobu together, just two months after his breakup from Amelia Hamlin. The pair were spotted again leaving a club together two months after their initial sighting in January 2022. A source close to Scott told E! News that the pair weren’t super serious just yet. “He’s having fun with Hana but that’s all it is for now,” they said. Since they were first seen together, Hana was also spotted rocking a stylish denim outfit at Leonard DiCaprio‘s birthday party in November.

2. She’s a model

Hana has been pretty successful in her career. The British beauty is a model, and she’s been featured in a number of magazines like Wonderland and posed for various products. She’s signed to a few different agencies, according to her Instagram bio. Hana is represented by Storm LA, D’Management Group, Iconic Management, and Premium Models.

3. She’s been featured in campaigns for a number of products

As a model and influencer, it’s not surprising that Hana has had some paid partnerships with various products. She’s been a model in campaigns for perfume products from both Gucci and Valentino. “So pleased to be working with @valentino.beauty on their new Voce Viva fragrance, sharing my creative voice and inspiring the women around me to follow their dreams,” she wrote in the caption for one of her posts promoting Valentino.

Hana stuns in silver at a red carpet event.

4. She used to date Brooklyn Beckham

Long before she started going on dates with Scott, Hana had dated model and photographer Brooklyn Beckham, whose parents are David and Victoria Beckham. In fact, Brooklyn even took the photo of Hana that was featured on the cover of Wonderland in June 2019. “So excited about this @wonderland cover shot by my talented boyfriend @brooklynbeckham wearing the amazing new collection [from] @victoriabeckham,” she wrote in the Instagram caption. Unfortunately, the pair broke up in 2019.

5. She’s dabbled in music

While Hana is mainly a model, she did show an interest in making music when she released her debut single in December 2020. The track “Once or Twice” is an emotional pop breakup song, where she lays out her feelings. “Though you break my heart, I wanna say/I’ll walk away, but I’m still in love,” she sings in the song.

 