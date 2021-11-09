See Pics

Scott Disick, 38, Spotted On Dinner Date With Brooklyn Beckham’s Ex Hana Cross, 23 — Photos

News Writer & Reporter

Scott Disick and British model Hana Cross were photographed exiting Nobu restaurant in Malibu on Nov. 8, around two months after his split from Amelia Hamlin.

Scott Disick, 38, is getting attention for hanging out with Brooklyn Beckham‘s ex Hana Cross, 23, on Monday night. The recently single star, who split from Amelia Hamlin in Sept., enjoyed a dinner date at Nobu restaurant with the British model and was photographed leaving the Malibu establishment while wearing a hoodie under a puffer vest, black pants, and a baseball cap. She showed off her fit figure in a teal blazer over a white crop top and matching teal pants. Check out the pics HERE!

Scott and Hana’s latest outing is the first public one they’ve been seen on. Although it’s not clear whether or not they’re just acquaintances, friends, or more, but they both seemed to be happy to be around each other during the fun evening.

Before he was seen with Hana, Scott was photographed hanging out with 23-year-old model Elizabeth Grace Lindley last month. It was around the same time that his ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three children, got engaged to her boyfriend Travis Barker. It’s still unclear if the outing was a date or not.

Hana, who split from Brooklyn in 2019, was also spotted with someone else recently. A few months ago, she was reportedly seen “kissing and cuddling” with actor Rafferty Law, 25, at the All Points East festival in East London. “They are 100% dating. They were in the Hyprr Guest Area at All Points East on Saturday, and despite being with two other friends, were all over each other,” a source told Daily Mail at the time.

Like Scott, Hana often shares posts of her life, like one above, on social media, and appears to be used to being in the spotlight, so we wouldn’t be surprised if that commonality has helped them bond. Neither have confirmed or denied a romance yet, so it looks like we’ll have to wait and see where these two are headed!