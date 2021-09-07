Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin: The ‘Final Straw’ That Ended Their Relationship Revealed

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin ‘were already on the fritz’ before one final thing caused her to ‘call it quits.’

Scott Disick, 38, and Amelia Hamlin, 20, reportedly broke up after dating for nearly a year, and now we’re finding out what ultimately caused the split. It turns out that although things between the lovebirds were already rocky, a leaked direct message that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote to Younes Bendjima about his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 42, was the “final straw” in their romance, according to one source.

“The final straw for Amelia and Scott was obviously the DM that Scott sent to Younes about Kourtney,” the source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “However, things between them were already on the fritz and this breakup was coming at some point regardless of Scott’s DM. The relationship had just run its course and Amelia was already thinking about breaking up with him before this whole situation unfolded in the public eye. But when Amelia found out about the DM, she knew it was time to call it quits. Right now, she’s not holding onto any hope at a reconciliation, she’s simply looking to move on with her life and enjoy being single for a bit.”

“Amelia literally just called off things with Scott so she’s not in the mindset of getting back together,” the source continued before confirming she’s going to New York Fashion Week. “She’s enjoying her time with friends and is looking forward to NYFW.”

As far as Scott’s feelings about the situation, the father-of-three doesn’t think their split is “forever” and feels like he and Amelia could reconnect at some point despite the fact that she’s the one who ended things.

“Scott believes that his relationship with Amelia is over for now but he also believes it is not over forever,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “He often goes through a handful of breakups before it’s official and he feels that he and Amelia still have some unfinished business. Currently, in Scott’s eyes it is in a holding pattern to where he expects that there is still a chance to fix it and continue it as we get closer to the holiday season. So, in Scott’s perspective there is still a pulse.”

“Scott has a huge ego and every recent relationship he has had has had multiple breakups and makeups,” the insider further explained. “In his eyes he feels like he still has a chance to make it work again. Whether or not that happens clearly leans on Amelia’s feelings, but Scott’s feelings are that he will get her back, no one can tell him differently.”

Before their split, Scott apparently sent the DM to Younes, who also used to date Kourtney, in Aug. and he shared it with his followers shortly afterward. It included a photo of Kourtney and her boyfriend Travis Barker sharing a passionate kiss during a vacation. “Yo is this chick ok!???? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott’s alleged message with the pic read. Younes responded with, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS I ain’t your bro.”