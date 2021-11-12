Fashion

Scott Disick’s Rumored Fling Hana Cross, 23, Rocks Denim Mini Skirt At Leonardo DiCaprio’s Birthday

West Hollywood, CA - Brooklyn Beckham's ex, Hana Cross is seen leaving Connor Treacy and Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday party in West Hollywood. The young socialite was all smiles as she exited the event with a male companion that was not her rumored fling Scott Disick. Instead Hana can be seen chatting with "Grownish" star Luka Sabbat. As a few days ago Hana and Scott sparked dating rumors when they were seen together leaving Nobu. Pictured: Hana Cross BACKGRID USA 12 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Scott Disick’s rumored new girlfriend, Hana Cross, looked gorgeous in a head-to-toe denim outfit at Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday party.

Another day, another new model girlfriend for Scott Disick. The 38-year-old has been rumored to be dating 23-year-old model, Hana Cross, and she looked fabulous in West Hollywood on Nov. 11. Hana attended Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday party when she put her incredibly toned figure on display in a denim crop top and mini skirt.

Hana Cross showed off her incredible figure in a denim crop top & matching mini skirt at Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday party in West Hollywood on Nov. 11. (HEDO/BACKGRID)

Hana, who is actually Brooklyn Beckham’s ex-girlfriend, looked gorgeous when she rocked a skintight sleeveless dark denim crop top featuring a halterneck and corset bodice. The low-cut top had a cutout on her stomach revealing her belly button, and she styled the shirt with a matching mid-rise denim mini skirt. The skirt had two pockets on either side and was extremely short.

Hana accessorized her denim on denim outfit with a pair of mid-calf black leather boots and a rainbow-striped purse. Meanwhile, she kept her brown hair down in natural waves while parted in the middle.

Scott and Hana made their first public outing appearance as a couple when they went out for a dinner date at Nobu Malibu on Nov. 8. For the romantic date night, Hana looked gorgeous in a teal suit featuring a baggy satin blazer which she chose to keep unbuttoned.

Under her blazer, Hana rocked a tiny white cropped tube top that put her toned abs and tiny waist on display. She styled it with a pair of matching high-waisted teal trousers that were oversized.

Meanwhile, Scott rocked a pair of baggy black cargo pants with black boots, a black hoodie, a black baseball cap, and a super puffy green The North Face vest.