Scott Disick Leaves Club Solo Amid Rumored Romance With Hana Cross – Photos

The reality star kept a low profile as he dashed out of the bar while his rumored new GF, Hana, was nowhere to be seen.

Party of one! Scott Disick, was spotted leaving a nightclub in Los Angeles all by his lonesome self! The 38-year-old reality star kept a very low profile on Saturday, January 16 as he dashed out the doors of the Hollywood hotspot without any sight of his rumored new girlfriend, Hana Cross. The ex of Kourtney Kardashian kept his head down as he sported a black baseball cap, puffy winter jacket and dark green pants.

The outing comes after Scott was seen living it up and soaking in the sun in St. Barts in December with his ex-girlfriend Bella Banos, which had fans totally wondering who he is actually dating since he was first linked to Hana in November. A source close to Scott revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is still just “casually dating here and there.”

Scott would like to settle down — but family comes first, according to the source. “While Scott enjoys vacationing and going out at night, at the end of the day his kids are his number one priority,” the insider explained. “Besides his kids, Scott is focused on his career by filming for the reality show, working on Talentless, and pursuing his passion for real estate.”.

Hana, who split from Brooklyn Beckham in 2019, was also spotted out enjoying a date with someone else recently. The gorgeous model was reportedly seen “kissing and cuddling” actor Rafferty Law, 25, at the All Points East festival in East London. “They are 100% dating. They were in the Hyprr Guest Area at All Points East on Saturday, and despite being with two other friends, were all over each other,” a source told Daily Mail at the time.

Meanwhile, Scott is still a co-parenting champ with Kourtney, as the pair share three children together: sons Mason and Reign, and daughter Penelope. Kourtney is also busy with her new beau, Travis Barker, as the It couple recently got engaged.