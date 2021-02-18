Scott Disick’s Dating History: Every Woman He’s Ever Loved, From Kourtney Kardashian To Today

Scott Disick’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian hasn’t been the TV personality’s most high-profile romance. Take a look back at his dating history from Kourtney, to Sofia Richie, and more.

Scott Disick was first introduced to audiences over a decade ago on Keeping Up With The Kardashians as Kourtney‘s serious boyfriend. Over the course of the series, viewers saw the ups and downs of their romance, and the two become parents! But there is a lot more to Scott’s romantic life than his relationship with the mother of his three youngsters.

The Flip It Like Disick host has gone on to have a fascinating and highly-publicized love life since ending the romantic part of his relationship with Kourtney. Over the years, fans have seen the reality TV star date models, and even Hollywood royalty. Now, we’re taking a comprehensive look back at the women Scott has dated and been linked to over the years!

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney and Scott met all the way back in 2006 during a party in Mexico. The two immediately hit it off, and Scott quickly became part of the Kardashian family fold. The early years of Scott and Kourt’s romance were captured on KUWTK, and the show also provided a way for fans of the couple to see them reach a major milestone!

Kourt gave birth to the couple’s first son, Mason Disick, on December 14, 2009. A few short years later, Kourtney and Scott welcomed their second child, a daughter named Penelope, on July 8, 2012, and finally welcomed their third child, son Reign, on December 14, 2014! Despite the ebbs and flows of their relationship, being parents has become a major priority for Scott and Kourtney.

Unfortunately, Kourtney ended their longtime romance for good in 2015 after years of trying to help Scott through his substance abuse issues. Of course, fans did have hope that the two would work things out and ultimately get back together, but a source close to the two shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that their children are their main focus right now. “They are happy being friends and showing their family that they can coexist. They both feel it’s good for the kids to see them get along and do things together.”

Chloe Bartoli

Chloe Bartoli and Scott have been linked on-and-off for a number of years. They were first linked back in 2006 when Scott was on an early break with Kourtney. Roughly 10 years later, Scott had a short-lived fling with the stylist, who is seven years his junior. In 2017, the two were seen getting cozy in Cannes during Scott’s birthday bash. Apart from those outings, the two never particularly indicated that their romance was serious.

Bella Thorne

Disney alum Bella Thorne was also briefly linked to Scott in 2017. The two were spotted together in Cannes getting fairly close during Scott’s birthday party, but that was all to any potential romance between the two. Bella further clarified her relationship with Scott in an interview. “Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up …I just wasn’t down. I was like, ‘I gotta leave,'” she told Complex UK in June 2017.

“We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like I’m booking my flight and leaving. I love to go out and have fun, I love to f–king dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, ‘Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.’”

Bella Banos

2017 continued to perplex fans of Scott when he was seen out with model Bella Banos. The two, much like his previous potential flames, were merely linked, at the time. But after splitting from Sofia Richie in 2020, Scott was seen out with Bella once again in October.

Sofia Richie

Scott’s longest lasting relationship after splitting from Kourtney came in 2017 when he began a romance with model and Lionel Richie‘s daughter, Sofia. The pair started dating during the summer of 2017 and confirmed their relationship in September. Although the two received criticism for their 15-year age difference, they were able to weather the scrutiny together.

Sofia became an integral part of Scott’s life. She even went on vacations with Scott, Kourtney, and the former couple’s three children on various occasions. Over the 2019 holidays, Sofia got to spend some quality time with the youngsters, herself, while she and Scott were in Aspen celebrating the New Year holiday.

Their love, however, was not meant to last. By May 2020, roughly three years after they started dating, Scott and Sofia went their separate ways. They did stay in touch, however, and appeared to reconcile over the summer, leading fans to believe that the two were back together. Scott officially ended his romance with Sofia in August.

Amelia Hamlin

Two months after he officially split from Sofia, Scott was spotted partying with Amelia Hamlin, the daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, during Halloween. By Nov. 2020, the pair started going on dinner dates and being seen out together, including romantic walks on the beach. But they really seemed to take a big step when Scott and the 19-year-old rang in New Year’s 2021 together during a getaway to Mexico.

The pair moved their relationship up another notch over Valentine’s Day weekend in 2021, when Scott whisked Amelia away to Miami. They became “Instagram official” during pre-Valentine’s Day dinner on Friday, Feb. 12. Scott snuggled Amelia close as he put his arm around her at the seafood-filled table. “Why so serious,” he joked in a caption, before posting a second shot of them laughing, adding “Just kiddin.” On Valentine’s Day proper, the couple strolled on the beach and relaxed by their hotel pool, with Amelia lovingly rubbing sunscreen on her man in photos.