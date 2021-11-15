Scott Disick, 38, Reunites With Ex Christine Burke, 25, For Sexy Dinner Date In LA — Photos

See Pics

Scott Disick, 38, Reunites With Ex Christine Burke, 25, For Sexy Dinner Date In LA

Scott Disick & Christine Burke
Scott and the Kendall Jenner look-alike dated back in 2016, when she was only 20 and he was 32.
Scott Disick had a hot night out with a new/old flame, Christine Burke! The 38-year-old and his 25-year-old model ex went out in West Hollywood for a date night on Sunday.

Is Scott Disick, 38, back with his ex? His ex Christine Burke, that is, the 25-year-old model he’s been linked to in the past on a few occasions. The former pair hit the town in LA on Sunday, spotted together out on a date night. The duo, who have dated on-and-off in the past, first linked in 2016 when they were seen together for a date night at Nobu. Many have made the connection of Christine to Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s sister Kendall Jenner, as the two share similar attributes like being model-tall and having long, dark brown hair. Judging from his past dating history, Scott certainly loves brunettes!

Scott Disick, Christine Burke head out for a date night in LA. (Roger / BACKGRID)
Ever since his longtime on-again-off-again ex Kourtney had her whirlwind engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 46, Scott has been having his own fun with exes, former flames, also making room for some new flames, as well. The father-of-three was photographed hanging out with 23-year-old model Elizabeth Grace Lindley last month
He also got attention for hanging out with Brooklyn Beckham‘s ex Hana Cross, 23, on Nov. 9. The recently single star, who split from Amelia Hamlin in Sept., enjoyed another dinner date at Nobu restaurant with the British model and was photographed leaving the Malibu establishment while wearing a hoodie under a puffer vest, black pants, and a baseball cap. Hanna showed off her fit physique in a teal blazer and matching teal pants.
Scott Disick & Christine Burke share a hot date night in LA. (Roger / BACKGRID)

Scott and Kourtney began dating in 2006 and had a back-and-forth relationship for years but finally split for good in 2015. They share three children together, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.