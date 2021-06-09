Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Scott’s ‘Substance Abuse’ Was ‘Deal-Breaker’ In ‘KUWTK’ Reunion

Kourtney Kardashian sat down with her sisters and ex Scott Disick for the upcoming ‘KUWTK’ final season reunion and discussed their struggles before their split and more. Check out the sneak peek here.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, is speaking out about her split from Scott Disick, 38, in the tell-all Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion, which airs in two parts starting on June 17. The reality star cited his “substance abuse” as the “deal-breaker” in their romance while sitting down with the father of her three children as well as her mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, in a teaser of the show, which can be seen above.

“I think the substance abuse was the deal-breaker,” Kourtney told host Andy Cohen in the clip after he asked her if she thought her and Scott’s relationship “may have turned out differently” if she “hadn’t shared so much of him.”

“I was pretty irresponsible,” Scott said in response to his ex-girlfriend.

Scott’s issues with drinking were shown on various episodes of KUWTK over the years and he’s been pretty open about the rocky roads its caused. He ended up going to rehab for it twice from 2014-2015 and got treatment again in 2020.

In addition to Kourtney’s substance abuse comment about Scott, one thing that gets brought up in the sneak peek of the reunion is her current romance. Andy asks Scott if he supports Kourtney’s relationship with her longtime friend-turned-boyfriend Travis Barker, who she went public with earlier this year. Although Scott’s facial expression gave off a hint of nervousness, his response wasn’t shown.

The reunion comes after Scott, like Kourtney, has romantically moved on with model Amelia Hamlin, 19. Both couples have been very public about their relationships but both Kourtney and Scott have remained friendly as they co-parent their kids, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, on a regular basis. In a teaser for the series finale of KUWTK, which airs on June 10, Kourtney talked about why she won’t get back together with Scott despite many of her family members being vocal about wanting it to happen.

“I just feel like I’m really over it with my family enabling Scott because they don’t know all of the details,” she explained. “When Scott and I broke up, I set certain boundaries with him. Scott’s made so many major live improvements and he’s such a great dad, and I’m really proud of him. But the biggest thing is just having consistency. Him playing the role of the victim — I can’t have it keep going on and on.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians two-part reunion special will air after the series finale on E! starting on June 17 at 8:00pm ET/PT and again on June 20 at 8:00pm ET/PT.