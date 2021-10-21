Scott Disick Breaks Social Media Silence With Photo Of Son Reign Amid Kourtney Kardashian’s Engagement

Scott Disick shared his first social media post on Wednesday since ex Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Travis Barker over the weekend. See what the father-of-three had to say!

After Scott Disick‘s ex Kourtney Kardashian, 42, went through a whirlwind engagement to Travis Barker, 45, the 38-year-old finally broke his social media silence on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Although Scott didn’t reveal any candid thoughts on Kourtney’s big news, he did share a shot of his son, Reign, 6, after school as the two shared some quality father-son time together. CHECK OUT THE PHOTO HERE!

“After school break down with Reign,” the businessman wrote over an Instagram story of the 6-year-old relaxing on a beige couch in his home. The father-of-three lay across from Reign on an opposite couch, relaxing with his legs stretched out.

Although Scott has yet to publicly speak on the news of the engagement between Kourtney and Travis — which has been dominating headlines all week — sources close to the reality star have indulged fans with some behind-the-scenes details. “Scott is losing his s**** right now over Kourtney’s getting engaged,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife on Monday, Oct. 18. “He feels like he deserved some sort of warning that this was coming, but he really didn’t.

The source added, “This is what Kourtney has wanted her whole life and it is what Scott refused to give her. Now he has to deal with the consequences of his actions, or lack thereof, forever.”