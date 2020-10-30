How Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Feel About Getting Back Together Amid Flirty New Pics

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been getting very flirty on social media lately and fans are hoping the former couple might give their romance another shot.

Scott Disick, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 40, have been giving fans reason to believe they might be getting back together. The couple, who split in July 2015, looked extremely flirty in recent pictures from Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday trip. But, unfortunately for fans, their obvious connection isn’t going to lead to a romantic reconciliation — at least, not right now. Multiple sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’re working on a friendship, not a rekindled romance.

The former couple — who are parents to Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 8 and Reign Disick, 5, — are making their relationship a priority because of their kids. “Scott and Kourtney will always hold a special place in their hearts for each other,” their mutual friend tells us, “but a romantic relationship just isn’t in the cards for them right now. They’ll always care about each other because they’ve known each other for such a huge part of their lives and really grown up together in a lot of ways so that bond will always be there.”

“And, of course, they’ll always be tied together and respect each other because of their kids. The playful banter they used to have when they were on good terms before their split is back which is great because that just means their friendship is back on solid ground,” our source added.

A second source close to the co-parents tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Scott and Kourtney trust each other and don’t have to babysit each other when they are together. They know how each other tick and when they are with their kids or not, they can both trust that not much drama or a big deal will happen when they are together.”

“People might want a relationship to happen again, but they are happy being friends and showing their family that they can coexist. They both feel it’s good for the kids to see them get along and do things together. It is nice all around. No romance expected or needed to have a good time,” the source added.

Not only are they able to enjoy fun family vacations together, but they’re also very relaxed when it comes to sharing custody of their kids. “It’s now at the point where the kids visit with them separately or together,” a third source close to the friendly exes reveals. “Even when it’s Kourtney‘s time, if Mason wants to go to his dad’s house, she lets him. They’ve turned into best friends with everything that he’s gone through, and they both support one another. They put on a united front for the kids and are in a place where they’re happy for each other no matter what. It hasn’t been easy, but they’ve both put in the work and it shows.”

But, as copacetic as Scott and Kourtney are, the insider insists that they are never, ever getting back together. “There still is no shot these two will ever be more than friends no matter what. Nobody could see that happening for both of their sakes.”

Fans will no doubt be disappointed by this news since so many of them have been urging the parents to give their love another chance. On one of Scott’s most recent Instagram posts, shared to his grid on Oct. 28, he was cuddling up to a mystery woman that looked a lot like Kourtney. The photo was a total tease — especially because his ex left a laughing cat face emoji in the comments section.

Naturally fans got excited over the photo and Instagram exchange. “JUST GO BACK WITH KOURTNEY, MARRY HER AND GO FOR BABY NUMBER 4,” one fan commented, and another wrote, “Please tell me that’s Kourtney!!” Others were simply convinced that Scott was cuddle up with Kourtney, leaving comments like “Has to be Kourt!!!!” and “YOU AND KOURTNEY ARE GOING TO SAVE 2020.”

Kourtney shared her own set of vacation photos of herself bicycling with Scott earlier that day. The pair, who were noticeably alone in the pictures, both looked extremely happy.

As HollywoodLife previously reported, ever since Scott broke up with his girlfriend of three years, Sofia Richie, 22, for good in August, he has been spending a lot more time with Kourtney and their kids. The insider explained: “[Scott and Kourtney] used this time to really figure out how to co-parent best for themselves and the kids and it’s surprisingly easier than ever for them during this time.”