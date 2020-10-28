Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Go On Bike Ride During Kim’s Bday & Fans Go Wild Over The Pics

See Pics
Exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been hanging out recently, and fans jumped into the comments section of their latest snap, begging them to get back together.

Scott Disick, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 41, both attended Kim Kardashian‘s controversial 40th birthday getaway, and managed to sneak in some time for just the two of them! The exes, who share three children together, went for a bike ride around the private island that Kim now infamously rented for her milestone birthday celebration. “selfie selfie,” the Poosh founder captioned a carousel post of her and Scott. In the pics, she rocked a low-cut one piece swimsuit and matching bucket hat while Scott put on a colorful display in a pink and blue button down and pink shorts.

selfie selfie

Fans were quick to jump into the comments section, begging the former couple to reunite. “Get back together y’all,” one fan wrote, “Can u get back together,” another follower begged, while a third person declared this was “the moment we’ve all been waiting for.” The pair have always made fans laugh, whether they were romantically linked or not. Most recently, Kourt posted a gorgeous photo accompanied by the caption, “I don’t cook, I don’t clean.” The line was a reference to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s hit of the summer, “WAP”, and Scott cheekily replied, “that’s for sure.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have posed for a sweet selfie. Image: Backgrid

Despite their funny social media remarks, a source close to the pair told HollywoodLife exclusively that Kourt and Scott had mastered the challenges of co-parenting during a global pandemic, and “have been spending more time together than ever.” The insider explained, “They’ve used this time to really figure out how to co-parent best for themselves and the kids [Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5] and it’s surprisingly easier than ever for them during this time.”

“They live extremely close by and especially ever since his split with Sofia Richie, Kourtney has been letting him have the kids more and more,” the source continued. Of course, they were referencing Scott officially ending his three-year relationship with Sofia in August.