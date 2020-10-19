Scott Disick Playfully Mocks Kourtney Kardashian As Sofia Richie Rebounds With New Romance

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of herself along with a caption revealing she doesn’t ‘cook’ or ‘clean’ and her ex Scott Disick responded with a cheeky comment.

Scott Disick, 37, couldn’t help but tease his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41, when she shared a new Instagram pic of herself with an eye-catching caption. In the snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is standing while tilting her head and showing off an orange and pink patterned crop jacket over a white top and matching pants and her long dark locks are swept behind her shoulders. “I don’t cook, I don’t clean,” she wrote in the post.

Once it was published, Scott couldn’t help but cheekily respond with, “That’s for sure”, proving he still has a lighthearted relationship with the mother of his three children. The exes, who split in 2015, are known for being close and friendly as they co-parent Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, so the hunk’s words don’t come as too much of a surprise. They do, however, come around the same time he and his other ex Sofia Richie, 22, have been making headlines for being spotted with new possible love interests.

Scott has been seen hanging out with model Bella Banos, 24, during one outing as well as two mystery blondes and a male friend during another after splitting from Sofia in Aug. Sofia, on the other hand, caused speculation that she was striking up a romance with friend Jaden Smith, 22, when they were spotted spending time at a beach and a group dinner a few weeks ago. She was then spotted with businessman Matthew Morton for a dinner date on Oct. 17.

As Scott and Sofia both move on, one may wonder how Kourtney feels about Scott’s new single life and the possibility of eventually adding a new woman to her kids’ lives in the future, and it turns out, she’s okay with it all because she “trusts” Scott. “Kourtney completely trusts Scott and knows he would never do anything to put her or their kid’s health at risk. He’s an adult and is allowed to enjoy a night out with friends,” one insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about Kourtney’s take on his recent dates.

“He’s not hanging out at crowded house parties or partying at nightclubs, etc.,” the insider continued. “At the end of the day, they’ve come a long way to be in the healthy co-parenting situation they’re in now and she knows he puts his children first no matter what.”