Sofia Richie Has Dinner Date With Mystery Man After Scott Disick’s Reunion With Megan Blake Irwin

Sofia Richie looked gorgeous and stylish in an all black outfit when she stepped out to enjoy some dinner with an unidentified hunk at a lavish Malibu restaurant.

Sofia Richie, 22, looked comfortable on Oct. 17 when she visited Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA with a mystery man by her side. The blonde beauty was wearing a black leather jacket over a black top and matching black pants during the outing while the hunk wore a tan jacket over a white top and black pants. Both of them also wore black face masks to keep themselves and others safe from the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s not yet clear who the mystery man with Sofia was, but the sighting comes just a few months after she split from longtime love, Scott Disick, 37. It also comes just a few days since Scott was seen with Australian model Megan Blake Irwin two weeks after he reconnected with model Bella Banos, 24, for a date at the same restaurant Sofia was at last night. There’s no indication if or how serious these outings were, but it definitely seems to be an indication the former lovebirds are moving on!

Before her latest dinner date, Sofia stunned in a pretty Instagram selfie she shared on Oct. 6, which can be seen below. In it, she was holding up her phone while wearing a green button-down shirt that was open and plunging and tied in the front along with matching green bottoms. “daily greens,” she cleverly captioned the snapshot.

The past few weeks have been eventful ones for Sofia. In addition to going on her most recent date and posting eye-catching selfies, she and Jaden Smith, 22, caused speculation about a possible romance between them when they were seen having fun during a beach hangout and a group outing with friends. It seems the two have been hanging out because they’ve known each other for so long, according to one source.

“Sofia and Jaden have known each other for years, so it’s no surprise to see them hanging out,” a source close to them told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “There’s a big group of them that all grew up together, and they’ve been hanging out for years. They’re all really close and their parents all know each other very well, too.”