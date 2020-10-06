Sofia Richie Stuns In Sexy New Pic After Ex Scott Disick’s Dinner Date With Bella Banos

Sofia Richie is looking absolutely gorgeous in a glowing new selfie, showing ex Scott Disick what he’s missing after he’s apparently moved on to dating model Bella Banos.

If looking good is the best revenge in a breakup, Sofia Richie is sure winning. The 23-year-old positively glowed in a new Instagram photo she shared with fans on Oct. 6, five days after her ex Scott Disick, 37, was photographed taking Kendall Jenner look-alike Bella Banos out to a romantic dinner at high profile hotspot Nobu Malibu. Sofia appeared to be taking a time out during a photoshoot to take a selfie, which showed the heiress wearing a plunging green blouse while the sun poured down upon her.

Sofia rocked an avocado green long sleeved blouse that was completely unbuttoned and tied around her waist. She paired it with a slightly darker green fuzzy skirt with a waistband that showed off her trim tummy. Sofia centered herself under a tree that cast a leafy shadow pattern across her body, causing her to caption the photo, “daily greens” as to how her outfit appeared.

The model’s face was shaded in the snapshot, but it was still apparent she had on magazine-worthy makeup in natural tones. Her plump pout had a lovely color of pink, while Sofia’s blonde hair was styled in gorgeous waves that cascaded down one shoulder. Behind her, a long rack of clothing could be seen, indicating she was likely at a photo shoot. But the quality of her selfie alone looked almost professional.

Sofia’s stunning selfie comes after her ex Scott has apparently found another young, beautiful model and social media influencer to spend time with. He took 24-year-old Bella to Nobu Malibu, which used to be one of his favorite locations to take Sofia on romantic dinner dates. Bella proved she was up for being seen in front of the throngs of paparazzi camped outside the celeb packed sushi eatery, wearing a black tank crop top by Chrome Hearts and a tiny matching mini-skirt.

Sofia and Scott had dated for nearly three years when they initially broke up in late May 2020. They managed to keep things friendly on a social basis through July, even attending the same Fourth of July bash with mutual pals in Malibu! But the former couple called off any chance of a reconciliation by splitting for good in Aug. 2020. Now Scott appears to have taken the steps to move on with his love life.

Sofia’s pals let her know how great she looked, with Paris Hilton commenting, “Stunning sis!” and Madison Beer telling her “so pretty sof!” Meanwhile plenty of fans praised her beauty and left flame emojis. Who needs a boyfriend when you have that kind of adoration!